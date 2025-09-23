North Korea Claims 'Blood Debt' to Russia Through Kursk Operations

During a session of the Supreme People’s Assembly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that the involvement of DPRK troops in the Kursk operation triggered a wave of patriotism in the country.

Photo: flickr.com by Roman Harak, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ DPRK flag

“The mass heroism and patriotic zeal of our citizens are further strengthened, inspired by the heroic spirit of the fallen participants from units involved in overseas operations.” — Kim Jong Un, Leader of North Korea

Kim Jong Un added that tens of thousands of citizens contributed funds for the construction of a memorial complex and street in honor of Korean People’s Army soldiers who participated in the operation in the Kursk region.

North Korea Repays Blood Debt to Russia

North Korea considers its participation in operations in the Kursk region against Ukrainian forces as a repayment of a “blood debt” to Russia, historian Konstantin Asmolov, a leading research fellow at the Center for Korean Studies, Institute of China and Contemporary Asia, Russian Academy of Sciences, said in an interview with lenta.ru publication.

This event is expected to play a crucial role in the historical memory of both nations and may significantly influence future bilateral relations. Previously, such a sense of shared military debt was relevant only in North Korea’s relationship with China.

“As I understand it, participation in the battles for the Kursk region is perceived as repaying a ‘blood debt.’ The Soviet army helped liberate Korea in 1945, and now the North Koreans have returned the favor," Konstantin Asmolov said.

This marks the first time in a long period that North Korea has openly acknowledged that its troops fought abroad, the researcher said.

Russia Can Count on North Korean Support

On September 3, Kim emphasized that Moscow can always rely on Pyongyang’s assistance, describing it as a matter of “brotherly debt.” He noted that following last year’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement, relations between the two countries are developing across all areas.

“If there is anything we can help Russia with, we will certainly do so and consider it a brotherly duty.” — Kim Jong Un

Russian Lawmakers Applaud Kim Jong Un

On September 16, deputies of the State Duma applauded Kim Jong Un during the first plenary session of the autumn session. Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called on parliamentarians to express gratitude for North Korea’s participation in the liberation of the Kursk region.

“Let us all together express our appreciation to the Chairman of the State Affairs of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un, and to the Korean people for their brotherly assistance. We will never forget this.” — Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma

North Korea Highlights 'Secret Weapons' Program

During his address, Kim also revealed that North Korea has developed secret weapons to enhance its defense capabilities. He emphasized that the construction of new destroyers is a critical step in establishing a naval power and improving the quality of serial armaments.

Kim stated that significant progress has been made in defense science and research during the development of new secret weapons, which is expected to sharply increase combat potential. He suggested that North Korea’s military-industrial complex is comparable to that of a medium-sized power, potentially including the creation of the new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile and naval expansion.