US Responds to Putin’s Proposal on Strategic Arms Treaty

World

The head of the Arms Control Association, Daryl Kimball, has described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent proposal regarding the Strategic Arms Treaty (START) as a positive and constructive move, according to remarks cited by RIA Novosti.

“This is a positive step, one that many of us support,” Kimball emphasized.

He explained that refraining from exceeding the existing arms limitations would help reduce tensions, prevent an expensive arms race, and create space for broader negotiations on a stronger and more comprehensive treaty. Kimball stressed that no side could ultimately “win” in a renewed arms race, making restraint and dialogue the preferable path.

Earlier, the US expert argued that President Donald Trump should respond favorably to Putin’s offer to continue respecting the arms limitations set out under START, describing it as a practical way to preserve stability while building momentum for future agreements.

