Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised difficult decisions concerning the conflict with Russia during a closed-door meeting on September 16 with members of his party, Servant of the People (Sluha Narodu), in the Verkhovna Rada, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing anonymous parliamentary sources.

Meeting Details and Conflict Response

When asked about ending the conflict, Zelensky reportedly said, “for now, we fight,” adding that if the situation at the front deteriorates, hard decisions will need to be made, according to an anonymous party MP. The meeting took place at the President’s Office on Bankova Street in Kyiv. RBC-Ukraine confirmed the information from its own sources. The meeting was initially scheduled for July but postponed due to a scandal over attempts to limit anti-corruption bodies’ powers.

Zelensky Signals Readiness for Elections

Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that Zelensky indicated readiness to hold elections “even tomorrow,” provided armed hostilities cease. One MP quoted the president as saying, “I have plenty of energy, and my age allows it.” While elections were barely discussed during the meeting, Zelensky initially reacted strongly against the topic, asking rhetorically, “What elections?!”

The president blamed Russia and opposition parties for inflating discussion about Ukrainian presidential elections but acknowledged that timing is complex not only for the presidency and parliament but also for local authorities, as municipal elections were last held in 2020. Zelensky also promised parliamentary involvement in peace agreements with Russia to increase legitimacy.

Attendance and Parliamentary Challenges

Roughly half of the party MPs ignored the meeting, reportedly due to the President’s Office attempting to hold them accountable for an anti-corruption bill. Only 120–130 of the 200 current MPs attended. Organizers asked those in the back rows to move closer to Zelensky. Preparations for the next meeting in October aim to attract more MPs, although sources predict even lower attendance. Empty seats visibly angered the president.

Ukrainian media noted dissatisfaction among many “Servant of the People” MPs regarding the President’s Office, including challenges in securing votes for legislation. Some MPs and splinter groups threatened to skip Rada sessions or resign.

Behind-the-Scenes Election Preparation

Despite public disapproval of election talk, Ukrainska Pravda reports that the President’s Office is quietly preparing for a potential campaign. The effort reportedly began with a meeting between Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak and former Armed Forces commander, now ambassador to the UK, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Sources note that Zelensky could face elections within three months or three years, depending on circumstances.

Zaluzhnyi refrains from participating in presidential discussions, asserting that the only immediate elections are for Russia’s State Duma. Surveys by Rating indicate higher public trust in Zaluzhnyi than Zelensky, with internal data predicting the former commander could win a runoff.

Emerging Party Dynamics

Possible Rada elections have sparked discussions about forming a new party aligned with the President’s Office. MPs expressed concern about repeating the absolute majority achieved in 2019, noting that while monolithic governance helped rapid wartime decisions, the country could not sustain such imbalance again. Potential new parties could emerge from military or volunteer organizations, including hypotheticals linked to Azov or the Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov. The President’s Office is reportedly urging event organizers to limit military speakers, and some officers were denied conference travel.