Russian President Vladimir Putin values constructive relations with his American counterpart Donald Trump and the ability to openly discuss pressing issues, particularly concerning Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Vesti.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)

Constructive Relations and Peace Efforts

Peskov explained that both presidents remain interested and open to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian situation, and Moscow will continue exploring opportunities to achieve this outcome. The Kremlin expects active support from the United States and Trump personally in advancing the peace process.

Previously, Peskov noted that Trump’s approach differs from that of European states, describing it as constructive and “cynical in a good sense.” He emphasized that Trump intends to continue efforts to resolve the conflict, which explains the emotional responses the US president has shown regarding Ukraine.

US-Russia Dialogue and Recent Statements

On September 18, President Trump stated that Putin had “let him down” and expressed frustration at not yet resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin responded that Trump’s continued commitment to finding a resolution explains his emotional reaction, which Peskov called entirely understandable.

Earlier in September, CNN reported that the leaders of the US and Russia are “on the same wavelength” and both blame Europe for causing a stalemate in Ukraine peace efforts, three weeks after the Alaska summit.

The Alaska Summit

Putin and Trump met face-to-face on August 15 in Anchorage, Alaska. Both presidents acknowledged the usefulness and constructive nature of the talks, despite the absence of final agreements. Discussions focused on the situation in Ukraine, possible options for peaceful resolution, security guarantees, and cessation of hostilities. Trump noted some progress, while Putin described the meeting as both useful and constructive.