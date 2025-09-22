World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Pins Hopes on Trump in Seeking Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin values constructive relations with his American counterpart Donald Trump and the ability to openly discuss pressing issues, particularly concerning Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Vesti.

Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)

Constructive Relations and Peace Efforts

Peskov explained that both presidents remain interested and open to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian situation, and Moscow will continue exploring opportunities to achieve this outcome. The Kremlin expects active support from the United States and Trump personally in advancing the peace process.

Previously, Peskov noted that Trump’s approach differs from that of European states, describing it as constructive and “cynical in a good sense.” He emphasized that Trump intends to continue efforts to resolve the conflict, which explains the emotional responses the US president has shown regarding Ukraine.

US-Russia Dialogue and Recent Statements

On September 18, President Trump stated that Putin had “let him down” and expressed frustration at not yet resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin responded that Trump’s continued commitment to finding a resolution explains his emotional reaction, which Peskov called entirely understandable.

Earlier in September, CNN reported that the leaders of the US and Russia are “on the same wavelength” and both blame Europe for causing a stalemate in Ukraine peace efforts, three weeks after the Alaska summit.

The Alaska Summit

Putin and Trump met face-to-face on August 15 in Anchorage, Alaska. Both presidents acknowledged the usefulness and constructive nature of the talks, despite the absence of final agreements. Discussions focused on the situation in Ukraine, possible options for peaceful resolution, security guarantees, and cessation of hostilities. Trump noted some progress, while Putin described the meeting as both useful and constructive.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Ig Nobel 2025: Weird Discoveries Celebrated at Boston University Ceremony
Science
Ig Nobel 2025: Weird Discoveries Celebrated at Boston University Ceremony
Russia Denies Estonian Claims of Airspace Violation by MiG-31 Jets
World
Russia Denies Estonian Claims of Airspace Violation by MiG-31 Jets
Russia Blacklists International Satanist Movement as Terrorist Organization
Society
Russia Blacklists International Satanist Movement as Terrorist Organization
Popular
Kremlin: President Putin Preparing Major Announcements with Security Council Members

President Vladimir Putin is expected to make significant statements today during a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin: President Putin Preparing Major Announcements with Security Council Members
Norwegian Foreign Minister Exposes UN's Open Secret
Norwegian Foreign Minister Exposes UN's Open Secret
Final Reflections on the Charlie Kirk Ridicularity
Deadly Attack in Crimea: Three Killed and Sixteen Injured in Ukrainian Drone Strike
South African Prophet Predicts End of the World on September 23, 2025 Dmitry Sudakov Final Reflections on the Charlie Kirk Ridicularity Guy Somerset Israel's Ground Assault on Gaza City Spurs European Outrage Over Humanitarian Crisis Andrey Mihayloff
Netanyahu Vows Retaliation Against Nations Recognizing Palestine
South African Prophet Predicts End of the World on September 23, 2025
Russia Denies Estonian Claims of Airspace Violation by MiG-31 Jets
Russia Denies Estonian Claims of Airspace Violation by MiG-31 Jets
Last materials
South African Prophet Predicts End of the World on September 23, 2025
Putin Makes USA an Offer
Final Reflections on the Charlie Kirk Ridicularity
Netanyahu Vows Retaliation Against Nations Recognizing Palestine
Trump’s Gift to Queen Camilla Criticized as 'Cheap'
Kremlin: President Putin Preparing Major Announcements with Security Council Members
Russia Denies Estonian Claims of Airspace Violation by MiG-31 Jets
Deadly Attack in Crimea: Three Killed and Sixteen Injured in Ukrainian Drone Strike
Norwegian Foreign Minister Exposes UN's Open Secret
Charlie Kirk Hit — Somethings, Nothings, and Mea Culpas
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.