Putin Makes USA an Offer

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is prepared to voluntarily comply with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) if the United States takes a similar step, according to the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

Topol-M ICBM
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Topol-M ICBM

Russia Offers Conditional START Compliance

“After February 5, 2026, Russia is ready to continue adhering for one year to the central quantitative limits under START. We believe this measure will only be viable if the United States acts similarly and does not take steps that could undermine or disrupt the existing balance of deterrent potentials,” Putin emphasized during a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.

Potential for Strategic Dialogue with the US

Putin added that Russia’s initiative could help facilitate a substantive strategic dialogue with the United States. “I believe implementing Russia’s initiative could make a significant contribution to creating an atmosphere conducive to strategic dialogue with the US,” he said, noting that progress would depend on creating the right conditions for a full resumption of talks and broader efforts to normalize bilateral relations.

Analysis and Future Decisions

The Russian leader indicated that Moscow will conduct an ongoing analysis to decide whether to maintain voluntary self-limitations under START in the future.

US Perspective and Congressional Appeals

On August 27, US Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, Lieutenant General Andrew Jabbara, said that President Donald Trump would like to reach a new agreement with Russia that could replace START. Earlier in February, several US congressmen called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to extend START with Russia, noting that even during challenging periods, both countries were ready to “sit at the negotiating table to steer the world away from nuclear catastrophe.”

Background on New START

The New START Treaty (START-3) was signed in 2010 by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and US President Barack Obama for ten years, with the option to extend for another five. The treaty entered into force in 2011. Under its terms, both sides agreed to reduce the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, their launchers and warheads, as well as heavy bombers and their nuclear armaments. In 2021, Putin ratified the agreement to extend the treaty until February 5, 2026. However, in February 2023, he announced that Moscow was suspending participation.

In March 2023, the Pentagon reported that the United States had reached out to Russia for data exchanges under New START, but Moscow refused. From June 1, the US stopped providing Moscow with information about the status and location of its strategic weapons, including missiles and launchers covered by START.

US authorities have repeatedly called on Russia to return to compliance. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that negotiations on the treaty are impossible while the US continues to support Ukraine.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
