Netanyahu Vows Retaliation Against Nations Recognizing Palestine

World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that he would retaliate against countries recognizing Palestinian statehood, while also seeking approval from US President Donald Trump before taking steps toward annexation. According to Axios, Israeli officials confirmed that Netanyahu wants a “green light” from Trump before moving forward.

People of Palestine
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Makbula Nassar مقبولة نصار, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
People of Palestine

Netanyahu’s Warning to World Leaders

In a sharp statement, Netanyahu addressed the governments of the United Kingdom, Portugal, Canada, and Australia, which recently recognized Palestine:

“I have a clear message to those leaders who recognized a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: you are giving terrorism a huge reward. And I have another message for you: it will not happen. There will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan River. For years, I have resisted enormous internal and external pressure to prevent the creation of this terrorist entity. We acted firmly and wisely. Moreover, we doubled Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria — and we will continue this path. The response to the latest attempt to impose a state of terror in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States. Wait for it.”

Netanyahu Seeks Approval from Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to obtain approval from US President Donald Trump before proceeding with territorial annexation, Axios reports citing sources.

“Netanyahu wants to get the green light from Trump before moving forward with any annexations,” the publication quotes Israeli officials who asked to remain anonymous.

Trump’s Silence and Rubio’s Diplomatic Push

President Trump has avoided criticizing nations that recognized Palestine as a sovereign state. Instead, he handed the task to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who instructed American diplomats worldwide to lobby against Palestine’s recognition. According to US officials and European diplomats, these efforts produced little success and failed to slow the momentum of international support.

Growing International Recognition of Palestine

The wave of recognition is expanding beyond the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal. Several other governments announced plans to follow suit, signaling a weakening of Washington’s diplomatic campaign. This growing international shift challenges Israel’s position and sharpens the confrontation between Netanyahu’s government and much of the Western world.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

