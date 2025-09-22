Norwegian Foreign Minister Exposes UN's Open Secret

Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has declared that the United Nations is currently experiencing a profound crisis.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by xlibber, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ UN

“It is no secret that the UN is now going through a rather major crisis,” the Norwegian diplomat stressed.

Political and Financial Struggles

According to Eide, the organization is facing both a political and a financial crisis. He emphasized that wars and conflicts are spreading across the globe, during which “almost all the rules of the UN Charter are being violated.”

The foreign minister warned that the world could become “much more dangerous” if this situation is allowed to continue unchecked.

UN Security Council Out of Step with Reality

On September 17, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that the composition of the UN Security Council reflects the realities of 1945 rather than those of the modern world. His remarks added weight to growing calls for reform of the organization’s governing structures.