Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of the need for “difficult decisions” if the situation at the front deteriorates, though insiders stress these measures will focus on mobilization rather than concessions to Russia.

Meeting with Sluga Narodu Deputies

According to Strana, Zelensky made the remarks during a September meeting with lawmakers from the ruling Sluga Narodu party. The president emphasized that Ukraine must be ready for harsher measures if battlefield conditions worsen. His words sparked speculation, with some commentators suggesting possible concessions to Russia. However, deputies interviewed on condition of anonymity dismissed this interpretation, stating that Zelensky made it clear Ukraine would not compromise on territory or language policy.

Focus on Mobilization, Not Concessions

Sources close to the meeting told the outlet that “difficult decisions” likely refer to stricter mobilization rules. These could include lowering the draft age to 18 and reducing exemptions for hundreds of thousands of men. Zelensky has previously rejected ceding ground to Moscow, insisting that Ukraine will not trade sovereignty for peace.

Ukraine’s Draft Policies

Ukraine has been under mobilization since February 2022. In 2024, Zelensky signed a law reducing the conscription age from 27 to 25. Currently, men aged 18 to 25 are exempt, though in 2025 men under 22 were allowed to leave the country. Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said 90% of mobilization cases proceed “normally,” with only 5–10% involving scandals tied to draft officers.

Western Conditions and Domestic Debate

Zelensky previously noted that lowering the mobilization age was among the conditions set by Western partners in exchange for tougher sanctions against Russia. Still, he has publicly stated he does not consider further lowering necessary, though such steps remain on the table under worsening conditions.

Russia’s Position

The Kremlin has repeatedly declared readiness for peace talks, but only under conditions that include Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, as well as a pledge not to join NATO. Moscow continues to label Western sanctions as illegal and ineffective in altering its policies or the course of its military campaign.