Israel Completes Development of Iron Beam Laser Defense System

The Israeli Ministry of Defense and the defense company Rafael have officially announced the completion of the development of the Iron Beam laser defense system. According to the joint statement, mass production has already begun and will cover the entire territory of Israel.

Three Variants of Iron Beam Introduced

The system was presented in three distinct models, each designed for different operational needs:

Lite Beam – 10 kW power, short-range system.

– 10 kW power, short-range system. Iron Beam-M – mobile version, 50 kW power, with a range of up to 5 km.

– mobile version, 50 kW power, with a range of up to 5 km. Iron Beam 450 – 100 kW power, capable of tracking targets at distances up to 10 km.

A key advantage of the system is its near-zero cost per shot, providing a significant economic and strategic edge in missile defense.

Proven Capabilities in Testing

In a demonstration video, the Iron Beam system successfully destroyed multiple aerial threats, including drones, rockets, and artillery shells. Officials emphasized that the technology’s effectiveness marks a major step forward in Israel’s layered air defense strategy.

Deployment Timeline

According to the Ministry of Defense, the first Iron Beam battery will be handed over to the Israeli Defense Forces by the end of this year. The system is expected to become a critical component of Israel’s multi-layered defense architecture, working alongside the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow systems.