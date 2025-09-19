Trump Breaks Royal Protocol by Patting King Charles III on the Back During Windsor Visit

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, became the first American president to be officially received at Windsor Castle. However, the visit immediately stirred controversy after Trump was seen patting King Charles III on the back — a gesture widely criticized as a breach of royal etiquette.

According to British journalists, centuries-old protocol dictates that no one should touch the monarch unless the initiative comes from the king himself. The only accepted exception is a handshake, provided that the sovereign offers his hand. Otherwise, a polite bow or nod is considered appropriate.

A Historic Windsor Reception

The ceremony marked a historic moment, as Trump is the first sitting US president to receive a full state-style welcome at Windsor. Reports indicated that London prepared a lavish reception featuring a formal banquet, an honor guard, and an aerial military parade.

"British authorities are counting on the royal "charm offensive' to help Prime Minister Keir Starmer persuade Trump to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin. While official discussions about peace in Ukraine are not on the agenda, sources expect the issue will be raised behind closed doors,” wrote Politico.

Royal Protocol Under the Spotlight

The incident is already dominating British media coverage of the visit, with commentators noting that even small breaches of royal etiquette can carry significant symbolic weight. While some observers downplayed the gesture as a cultural misunderstanding, others labeled it a "gross violation of tradition”.