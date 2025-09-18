World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Beijing Prefers Peaceful Reunification with Taiwan But Warns Conventional Arms Are Sufficient

World

China possesses enough conventional weapons to resolve the Taiwan question if necessary, but peaceful reunification remains the preferred solution, according to retired Lieutenant General He Lei, former vice president of the PLA Academy of Military Sciences. His remarks were broadcast by Phoenix Television and cited by the South China Morning Post.

China
Photo: pixabay.com by windhorsetourchina, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
China
“We do not seek to amass advanced weapons for an attack on Taiwan. We strive for a peaceful resolution,” He Lei emphasized, adding that if force were required, conventional arms would be sufficient.

Beijing: Minimal cost, maximum victory

The retired general argued that in the event of military action, China would not need top-tier weapons systems. “We must achieve maximum victory at minimal cost and with the fewest losses,” he said. Beijing continues to consider Taiwan an integral part of China that must eventually be reunified with the mainland.

China’s military parade showcases new arsenal

In September, Beijing staged a massive parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Among the guests were Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. For the first time, China unveiled its full nuclear triad, including air-launched Jinglei-1 missiles, submarine-based Julang-3 intercontinental missiles, and land-based Dongfeng-61 and Dongfeng-31 ICBMs. The Financial Times noted that hypersonic and supersonic weapons, as well as advanced drones, could play a decisive role in a future Taiwan conflict.

Xi Jinping warns world against intimidation

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that the international community must choose between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation. He stressed that China cannot be intimidated, and the Chinese people are “not afraid of violence, confident, and strong.”

Defense Minister: Taiwan reunification part of postwar order

Defense Minister Dong Jun described Taiwan’s return to China as an inseparable part of the postwar international order, according to the Associated Press. He asserted that Beijing would never allow separatist attempts to succeed and vowed to block any external military interference.

“The armed forces of China are ready to work with all parties to serve as a force for global peace, stability, and progress,” Dong said.

Warnings to foreign powers

Without directly naming the United States, Dong condemned “external interference, spheres of influence, and coercion to take sides,” accusing such policies of driving the world into chaos and conflict. He insisted that China’s goal is not to overturn the existing postwar order but to reinforce its foundation.

Taiwan sets 2027 as potential invasion date

In May, the Financial Times, citing Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, reported that the Chinese military could switch from peaceful to military operations at any time, with Taipei identifying 2027 as a possible date for an invasion. US officials have voiced similar concerns. In August, Donald Trump claimed that Xi Jinping personally assured him China would not attack Taiwan while he remains president of the United States.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Forces Report Fresh Fighting Near Krasny Liman, Claim Heavy Ukrainian Losses
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Forces Report Fresh Fighting Near Krasny Liman, Claim Heavy Ukrainian Losses
European Union Starts Playing Dangerous Game with Trump and China
Europe
European Union Starts Playing Dangerous Game with Trump and China
Brigitte Macron Prepares Photos and Expert Testimony to Prove Her Gender at Court
Society
Brigitte Macron Prepares Photos and Expert Testimony to Prove Her Gender at Court
Popular
Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk

Ukraine has begun deploying new silent fiber-optic drones with triple explosive charges, raising alarms in Russian border regions for their lethal potential against both military and civilians

Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions
European Union Starts Playing Dangerous Game with Trump and China
Longtime Putin Ally Dmitry Kozak Steps Down from Kremlin Post
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions Oleg Artyukov Gaza Under Siege: Ground Invasion, Massive Civilian Toll and Possible Deportations Andrey Mihayloff Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype Sergey Mileshkin
Hackers Publish Names of US, UK, and German Instructors Killed in Ukraine
Melania Trump Sparks Debate in Britain With Burberry Coat and Dior Boots
Corruption Scandal and Gaza Policy Spark Calls to Oust Ursula von der Leyen
Corruption Scandal and Gaza Policy Spark Calls to Oust Ursula von der Leyen
Last materials
Beijing Prefers Peaceful Reunification with Taiwan But Warns Conventional Arms Are Sufficient
Trump Defends Alaska Meeting with Putin Amid Ukraine Stalemate
Russian Parliament Approves Space Advertising
Putin Highlights Two Goals Russia Needs to Accomplish
Could Russia Buy Back Its S-400 Missiles from Turkey?
Putin Discloses Scale of Russian Army Presence in Combat Zone
Moscow Rejects Idea of Banning EU Citizens from Entering Russia
Lokomotiv Midfielder Alexey Batrakov Becomes Russia’s Most Valuable Footballer at €23 Million
Russian Forces Report Fresh Fighting Near Krasny Liman, Claim Heavy Ukrainian Losses
Brigitte Macron Prepares Photos and Expert Testimony to Prove Her Gender at Court
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.