Trump Defends Alaska Meeting with Putin Amid Ukraine Stalemate

During a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump admitted that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had let him down regarding the conflict in Ukraine. Trump described the situation as more difficult than he had expected, despite his personal relationship with Putin.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)

“He really let me down... we’ll see how this turns out,” said the US president, calling the ongoing crisis his “biggest disappointment.”

Trump: Seven wars resolved, but Ukraine remains

Trump highlighted that since returning to the White House he has resolved what he described as “seven wars.” However, he noted that the Ukraine conflict, which he thought would be the easiest to settle, has proven far more complicated. Still, he insisted that he would ultimately succeed in ending the war.

Starmer urges stronger pressure on Russia

Prime Minister Starmer stressed that real progress is only possible when Putin feels significant pressure.

“Only when President Trump applies pressure on Putin does he show any inclination toward settlement. That is why we must increase the pressure,”

Starmer said.

Trump defends Alaska meeting with Putin

Trump rejected claims that his mid-August meeting with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, was a mistake. The in-person talks took place on August 15, and Trump insisted they were necessary for diplomatic engagement.

Trump: No new world war

The American leader also reassured that the war in Ukraine will not escalate into a global conflict.

“This is a war that could have led to World War III. I think now we will not reach that point. But everything was heading toward it. What a shame,”

he said, noting that global tensions had been significantly higher before his return to office.

Fears of escalation

Trump has repeatedly argued that if former President Joe Biden had remained in office for another term, the world would already be facing a new global conflict. Russian officials, including President Putin and Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, have also warned that foreign military involvement in Ukraine could trigger a direct clash between Russia and NATO, potentially leading to World War III.