Could Russia Buy Back Its S-400 Missiles from Turkey?

World

An article in the American magazine The National Interest claimed that Russia may seek to buy back S-400 air defense systems previously sold to Turkey. Columnist Peter Suchiu argued that these systems, largely unused since 2017, could help Moscow replace losses in Ukraine and even pave the way for Ankara’s return to the F-35 fighter jet program.

Su-30 and S-400
Su-30 and S-400

Turkey’s Defense Ministry denies the return of S-400s

The Turkish Ministry of Defense rejected these reports, stating: “Our position on the S-400 has not changed.” Officials emphasized that the systems remain in service with the Turkish army and there are no plans to return them. Instead, Ankara is developing its own air defense system known as Çelik Kubbe.

S-400 described as 'fighter jet killers'

Military expert Colonel (ret.) Anatoly Matviychuk described the S-400 as a medium-range complex designed for reconnaissance and targeting. According to him, the system can track targets up to 150 kilometers away and destroy them within 40 kilometers, making it highly effective against any airborne threat.

“S-400 is capable of intercepting all types of aircraft, including hypersonic weapons, and has already proven itself against Western-made missiles in Ukraine,” said Matviychuk.

Effectiveness in current conflict

According to reports, since late 2023 Russia’s air defense has intercepted nearly 20 Western-supplied guided missiles aimed at its aircraft, about half of which were from the Patriot system. Experts also believe the S-400, along with the S-500, could serve as an antidote to Ukraine’s new Flamingo missile, whose exact origins remain unclear.

S-400 system in action
