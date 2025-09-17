World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Corruption Scandal and Gaza Policy Spark Calls to Oust Ursula von der Leyen

The European Parliament will hold a historic no-confidence vote against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during its plenary session from October 6–9. The initiative comes simultaneously from two opposing forces—right-wing populists and the far left—marking an unprecedented political confrontation in EU history.

Ursula von der Leyen
Photo: www.flickr.com by European Parliament, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Ursula von der Leyen

Two Factions Unite Against the Commission President

According to Politico, both the “Patriots for Europe” and “The Left” submitted separate motions of no-confidence on September 10, just seconds apart. This unusual alignment from opposite ends of the political spectrum has shaken Brussels, with many officials unsure how to proceed with two overlapping votes.

The timing was especially striking, as the move came only hours after von der Leyen delivered her annual “State of the Union” address outlining priorities for the European Union.

Why Ursula von der Leyen Faces No-Confidence

The accusations against von der Leyen differ sharply between factions. The right-wing “Patriots” accuse her of lacking transparency and accountability, particularly in negotiating controversial trade deals with the United States and Latin American countries. The leftist bloc, meanwhile, condemned her handling of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and criticized EU policy toward the conflict in Israel.

“The EU turned a blind eye to one of the worst catastrophes of our century, which claimed the lives of more than 60,000 people,” — Manon Aubry, Co-Chair of The Left group in the European Parliament.

The “Pfizergate” Scandal

The greatest blow to von der Leyen’s credibility, however, is the corruption scandal dubbed “Pfizergate.” In 2021, the EU struck a €35 billion deal with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccines. A New York Times investigation revealed that von der Leyen personally negotiated the agreement with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla via private text messages and phone calls, bypassing EU institutions and member states. When asked for evidence, the European Commission responded that the messages had been “accidentally deleted.”

Speculation deepened due to family ties: von der Leyen’s husband, Heiko von der Leyen, heads Orgenesis, a biotechnology company and Pfizer partner, which saw a sharp rise in revenue during the vaccine deal period. Despite these revelations, von der Leyen faced no punishment, and a Belgian court in Liège has even considered granting her immunity.

Von der Leyen at Peak Unpopularity

According to The Guardian, citing September polls in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Poland, von der Leyen is facing the highest disapproval of her tenure. Around 75% of respondents in these countries do not support her leadership of the European Commission. Discontent has been fueled by Brussels’ perceived weakness in dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as its stance on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Political Outlook

While ousting von der Leyen remains uncertain, the unprecedented dual no-confidence motions highlight growing cracks within the EU’s pro-European coalition, particularly between the European People’s Party and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats. The October vote is expected to be a defining test of her political survival.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
