Turkey Unveils First Indigenous AKATA Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile

Turkey’s defense industry has made a major leap in naval warfare capabilities with the presentation of the AKATA cruise missile, the country’s first fully indigenous submarine-launched system. Developed by Roketsan, AKATA was introduced as an encapsulated underwater variant of the well-known Atmaca missile, marking a milestone in Turkey’s quest for technological independence in advanced weapons systems.

Technical Features of AKATA

The new weapon has a caliber of 533 mm and is capable of striking targets at distances of more than 250 kilometers. This capability significantly expands the reach of Turkish submarines, providing long-range strike options from beneath the surface.

Strategic Importance

Military experts highlight that the deployment of AKATA will greatly enhance Tukey’s tactical flexibility and the element of surprise in maritime offensive operations. By integrating a homegrown submarine-launched cruise missile, Turkey strengthens its naval deterrence and reduces dependency on foreign technology in critical defense sectors.

Demonstration at IDEF-2025

The AKATA missile was officially showcased at the IDEF-2025 defense exhibition, drawing international attention to Turkey’s growing role as an innovative force in the global defense industry. The system’s unveiling is seen as a clear signal of Ankara’s determination to bolster its undersea warfare capabilities.

“The AKATA program underscores Turkey’s ambition to achieve full self-reliance in underwater weapons and strengthen its naval dominance,” noted analysts commenting on the debut.

Step Toward Naval Independence

The introduction of AKATA reflects a broader trend of Turkey investing in indigenous weapons development, from drones to missile systems. By focusing on submarine warfare technology, Ankara aims to solidify its position as a regional maritime power.