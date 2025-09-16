Russia Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile During Zapad-2025 Drills Near NATO Borders

Russia and Belarus conducted a major show of force during the joint Zapad-2025 military exercises, with Moscow announcing the successful launch of a Zircon (3M22) hypersonic missile in the Barents Sea. The missile, designed to strike large warships and capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 10, was fired from the Admiral Golovko, the first Russian frigate equipped with Zircons.

A Message to NATO

While Moscow insists the drills are purely defensive, NATO members voiced alarm, particularly after drones recently violated Polish airspace. According to the Italian daily Il Messagero, the Zapad-2025 maneuvers highlight Russia’s intent to demonstrate its military strength near NATO borders, despite official claims of defense-focused training.

Inside the Exercises

Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the Zircon missile launch against a naval target. Additional videos revealed Su-34 supersonic bombers, carrying up to eight tons of ordnance, performing low-altitude bombing runs from 400 meters, escorted by advanced Su-57 fighter jets. The drills underscored Russia’s ability to coordinate air and naval forces alongside Belarusian units.

“These exercises are meant to evaluate joint defensive capabilities,” Moscow and Minsk declared, though Western observers view them as a deliberate signal of strength.

Zircon’s Capabilities

According to Il Messagero, Zircon missiles have already been deployed several times in the conflict in Ukraine. The weapon can strike both naval and ground targets at ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers, with speeds reaching Mach 9 to Mach 10. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently reaffirmed that Zircons combine extreme speed with high maneuverability, allowing them to change course mid-flight and evade enemy air defenses—making interception virtually impossible.

The Admiral Golovko was the first vessel equipped with Zircon missiles, but Russia has announced plans to outfit additional surface ships and Yasen-M class nuclear submarines with the weapon, further enhancing its strategic strike capability across the northern seas.

The Zircon test comes as NATO launches its own Eastern Sentinel operation, a direct response to drone incursions over Poland. With global attention fixed on the Barents and Baltic regions, analysts suggest that Zapad-2025 is as much a geopolitical statement as it is a military drill.