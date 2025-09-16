World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Polish F-16 Accidentally Hits House With US Missile During Drone Interception Attempt

World

A suspected drone that reportedly fell on Polish territory was in fact a US-made AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM missile fired from a Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet. The missile malfunctioned and struck a residential home in the town of Vyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, local media reported.

F-16
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Defensie, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
F-16

American Missile Mistaken for Drone

According to Rzeczpospolita, the missile’s guidance system failed, causing it to fall without detonating. While the house was damaged, its residents escaped unharmed. Prosecutors have remained tight-lipped, issuing only a brief statement that the object was “not identified as a drone or its fragments.” The Polish Ministry of Defense has also refrained from comment.

Drone Wave Over Poland

On the same night, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that Polish radar detected 19 drones, most of them crossing from Belarusian territory. “Three or four were shot down,” he said, stressing that Warsaw is consulting with allies on strengthening national air defenses.

Presidential Demands for Transparency

President Karol Nawrocki expressed outrage that neither he nor the National Security Bureau had been informed of the missile incident. His office issued a sharp statement demanding “immediate clarification” from the government and emphasizing that all available state institutions must be used to uncover the truth. The president further criticized the lack of communication with the National Security Council.

Belarusian and Russian Reactions

Belarusian Chief of the General Staff, General-Major Pavel Muraveiko, said his forces helped monitor the airspace and even exchanged data with Polish and Lithuanian units, enabling Poland to scramble its aircraft in time. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense denied any intent to strike Polish territory, insisting that Russian drones were aimed only at targets in Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr. Officials noted that the maximum range of the drones in question does not exceed 700 kilometers but added that Moscow is ready to hold consultations with Warsaw on the matter.

Growing Tensions Over Air Defense Failures

The incident highlights the growing risks of miscalculation in Eastern Europe as NATO members increase their aerial defenses against perceived threats. With residents shaken, political leaders divided, and Russia denying involvement, the missile strike on a Polish home underscores both the fragility and volatility of regional security.

Russian drones incident in Poland
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
