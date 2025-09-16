World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Japan Rejects U.S. Proposal to Raise Tariffs on Russian Oil Importers

World

Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato has stated that Tokyo will not increase tariffs on countries importing Russian oil, Bloomberg reported. The minister underlined that Japan remains bound by its commitments within the World Trade Organization (WTO) and cannot apply discriminatory tariffs beyond its agreed ceilings.

Mount Fuji and cherry blossoms
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Midori, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Mount Fuji and cherry blossoms

WTO Commitments Limit Japan’s Tariff Actions

Kato stressed that Japan is obliged to treat all WTO member states fairly as long as they comply with the organization’s agreements.

“It would be difficult for us to raise tariffs, say, to 50%, simply on the grounds that a certain country imports oil from Russia,”

he explained.

Japan Coordinates with G7 Partners

The finance chief noted that Tokyo is studying what forms of pressure on Moscow may be most effective and is coordinating closely with its partners in the G7. On September 12, G7 countries discussed new sanctions against Russia during an online meeting.

U.S. Pushes for Tariffs on China and India

At the same meeting, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged G7 partners to consider imposing tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for continuing to purchase Russian oil. According to Bessent, such measures are essential if the West is “truly determined to end” the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

Japan itself continues to import small volumes of Russian oil, accounting for around 1% of total imports in June, according to the Ministry of Trade. Tokyo also buys Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and views the Sakhalin-2 project as a critical source of LNG supplies, Bloomberg noted.

Washington has also appealed to NATO countries to halt Russian oil purchases, warning that otherwise “serious sanctions” could be imposed against Moscow. However, Turkey and Hungary are unlikely to support this proposal, according to reporting by The New York Times.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Chinese Company Launches $1 Billion Oil Project with PDVSA in Venezuela
World
Chinese Company Launches $1 Billion Oil Project with PDVSA in Venezuela
US and Canada Stage Arctic 'Show of Force' Near Russia Amid China Tensions
World
US and Canada Stage Arctic 'Show of Force' Near Russia Amid China Tensions
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Hotspots and Incidents
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Popular
Putin: Russia Must 'Walk the Razor’s Edge'

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the government to carefully balance anti-inflation measures with growth support, warning against “freezing” the economy as growth slows to 1.2%

Putin: Russia Must 'Walk the Razor’s Edge'
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia
UK Fails to Prove Russia’s Role in Poland Drone Incident, Moscow Points to Ukraine's False Flag Operation
US and Canada Stage Arctic 'Show of Force' Near Russia Amid China Tensions
Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype Sergey Mileshkin Bootes Supervoid: A 330-Million-Light-Year Mystery in the Universe Andrey Mihayloff Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence Anton Kulikov
Contradictory Signals: Ukrainian Officials Split on Conflict Duration Assessments
Chinese Company Launches $1 Billion Oil Project with PDVSA in Venezuela
NATO Observers, Including US Military, Attend Russia-Belarus "Zapad-2025" Drills
NATO Observers, Including US Military, Attend Russia-Belarus "Zapad-2025" Drills
Last materials
Russia Cuts Dollar Share in Oil Payments to Just Five Percent
Five Countries Block EU Proposal to Restrict Visas to Russians
Lavrov: Russia No Longer Sees Unfriendly States, Only Unfriendly Governments
Belarus and Russia Conclude Zapad-2025 Drills With Nuclear Planning and Oreshnik Deployment
US and Canada Stage Arctic 'Show of Force' Near Russia Amid China Tensions
The Rise and Fall of Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev: From Luxury Lifestyle to Arrest in Georgia
Olympic Biathlon Champion Laura Dahlmeier’s Body to Remain in Pakistan Mountains For Good
Putin: Russia Must 'Walk the Razor’s Edge'
Contradictory Signals: Ukrainian Officials Split on Conflict Duration Assessments
UK Fails to Prove Russia’s Role in Poland Drone Incident, Moscow Points to Ukraine's False Flag Operation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.