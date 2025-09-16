Five Countries Block EU Proposal to Restrict Visas to Russians

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World

Greek authorities have blocked a European Union decision aimed at imposing new restrictions on Russian citizens, marking the first such move since 2022. The report comes from the Greek outlet Pronews.

EU tourism
EU tourism

Visa Restrictions Rejected

According to the publication, Athens refused to implement conditions from the latest EU sanctions package that would have limited the issuance of visas to Russian travelers in popular tourist destinations such as the Ionian Islands. The measure would also have affected the Russian community living in Greece, as its members would have been unable to obtain long-term visas.

Possible Reciprocal Measures by Moscow

Greek officials reportedly suggested that Russia could respond with similar restrictions on Greek citizens, a factor that weighed heavily on the decision to block the sanctions proposal.

Other Countries Join the Veto

Alongside Greece, Italy, Spain, France, and Hungary also opposed the sanctions package, effectively preventing its adoption at the EU level. This coalition highlighted growing divisions within the bloc over how far sanctions against Russia should extend into the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

EU Sanctions Efforts Stalled

Earlier reports indicated that the European Union had already postponed the introduction of a new sanctions package against Russia indefinitely. According to diplomatic sources, the issue was removed from the agenda amid pressure from both EU leadership and US President Donald Trump, who has been pushing Slovakia and Hungary to reduce their reliance on Russian oil supplies.

