Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow is gradually abandoning the use of the term “unfriendly countries,” stressing that Russia distinguishes between entire nations and the actions of their governments.

Photo: pixabay.com by PPPSDavid is licensed under Free for use under the Pixabay Content License Moscow

Lavrov on Russia’s Diplomatic Approach

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to preparations for the Intervision music contest, Lavrov clarified Russia’s evolving rhetoric. Journalists had asked whether performers from so-called “unfriendly states” would face restrictions when participating in the revived competition.

“We are gradually moving away from the term ‘unfriendly countries,’ although it remains in legislation. As President Vladimir Putin recently underlined in Vladivostok — for us there are no unfriendly countries, only governments with unfriendly policies toward the Russian Federation,” Lavrov explained.

Intervision Returns as Alternative to Eurovision

The Intervision song contest, created in the late 1960s primarily by socialist countries but with global participation from nations such as Canada, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, was originally conceived as an alternative to Eurovision. The competition has been revived and will take place in Moscow on September 20. Russia will be represented by singer Yaroslav Dronov, known as Shaman, with around 20 countries expected to join.

The History of Unfriendly States Lists

The first list of “unfriendly states” appeared in spring 2021, targeting countries that had taken restrictive measures against Russian diplomats. Being included on the list meant reciprocal limits in the diplomatic sphere. In March 2022, the government formalized an expanded register of countries and territories undertaking hostile actions against Russia, its companies, and its citizens. By the summer of that year, the list grew to nearly 50 states.

Kremlin on Possible Revision

The designation “unfriendly states” has also appeared in several Russian legal acts, particularly those related to responses to sanctions. However, Kremlin officials have emphasized that the list may be subject to review as Moscow’s foreign relations evolve.