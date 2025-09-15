Contradictory Signals: Ukrainian Officials Split on Conflict Duration Assessments

Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko has warned that the country must prepare both its military and civilians for another year of conflict. Speaking to Insider UA, he emphasized: “We have not yet seen the final stage of this war. We must prepare our military and our people for another year of war.” He added that Kyiv requires significantly more funding to sustain these efforts.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hnapel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Kyiv

Conflicting Voices from Kyiv

At the same time, Verkhovna Rada deputy Fedor Venislavsky struck a more optimistic note, declaring that the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine is approaching its end. Speaking to Strana.ua, he said: “It is now obvious that the war is moving toward its conclusion. Some recognize this, others do not, but in fact we are heading in this direction.” He noted that the prospect of peace is already influencing “political maneuvers by different political forces.”

Zelensky Calls for Meeting with Putin

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underlined the need for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, such a meeting is necessary despite the deep personal animosity between the two leaders.

Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council, commented on the current status of peace talks, noting: “As far as I understand, even working-level consultations are currently paused not at our initiative. This happened before the recent provocation with drones in Poland.”