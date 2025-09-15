World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Contradictory Signals: Ukrainian Officials Split on Conflict Duration Assessments

World

Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko has warned that the country must prepare both its military and civilians for another year of conflict. Speaking to Insider UA, he emphasized: “We have not yet seen the final stage of this war. We must prepare our military and our people for another year of war.” He added that Kyiv requires significantly more funding to sustain these efforts.

Kyiv
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hnapel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Kyiv

Conflicting Voices from Kyiv

At the same time, Verkhovna Rada deputy Fedor Venislavsky struck a more optimistic note, declaring that the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine is approaching its end. Speaking to Strana.ua, he said: “It is now obvious that the war is moving toward its conclusion. Some recognize this, others do not, but in fact we are heading in this direction.” He noted that the prospect of peace is already influencing “political maneuvers by different political forces.”

Zelensky Calls for Meeting with Putin

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underlined the need for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, such a meeting is necessary despite the deep personal animosity between the two leaders.

Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council, commented on the current status of peace talks, noting: “As far as I understand, even working-level consultations are currently paused not at our initiative. This happened before the recent provocation with drones in Poland.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
World
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
Apple's New iPhone Air Banned in China
World
Apple's New iPhone Air Banned in China
Popular
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared that NATO is de facto at war with Russia, dismissing denials from European officials and warning against escalation after Poland suggested a no-fly zone over Ukraine

Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia
Chinese Company Launches $1 Billion Oil Project with PDVSA in Venezuela
Chinese Company Launches $1 Billion Oil Project with PDVSA in Venezuela
Zelensky Says He Is Ready to Meet Putin, But Rules Out Talks in Russia
Russia Still Open to Diplomacy Despite Trump’s Threat of New, Big, Beautiful Sanctions
Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype Sergey Mileshkin Bootes Supervoid: A 330-Million-Light-Year Mystery in the Universe Andrey Mihayloff Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence Anton Kulikov
NATO Observers, Including US Military, Attend Russia-Belarus "Zapad-2025" Drills
UK Fails to Prove Russia’s Role in Poland Drone Incident, Moscow Points to Ukraine's False Flag Operation
UK Fails to Prove Russia’s Role in Poland Drone Incident, Moscow Points to Ukraine's False Flag Operation
Last materials
UK Fails to Prove Russia’s Role in Poland Drone Incident, Moscow Points to Ukraine's False Flag Operation
NATO Observers, Including US Military, Attend Russia-Belarus "Zapad-2025" Drills
Chinese Company Launches $1 Billion Oil Project with PDVSA in Venezuela
Zelensky Says He Is Ready to Meet Putin, But Rules Out Talks in Russia
Russia Still Open to Diplomacy Despite Trump’s Threat of New, Big, Beautiful Sanctions
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia
Amur Snakehead vs. Catfish: Myths, Dangers, and Culinary Secrets of Russia’s River Giants
Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype
7 Plants You Should Avoid Planting in Autumn to Protect Your Garden
Autumn Health Guide: Foods Rich in Vitamin D and Antioxidants to Strengthen Immunity
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.