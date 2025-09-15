World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
UK Fails to Prove Russia’s Role in Poland Drone Incident, Moscow Points to Ukraine's False Flag Operation

The Russian Embassy in London has dismissed accusations that Moscow was behind drones shot down in Polish airspace, insisting that Ukraine’s leadership has both the motives and capabilities to carry out such actions as a false-flag operation.

UK flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by sebastiandoe5, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
UK flag

Russia Rejects UK Protest

The embassy confirmed that on September 15, Ambassador Andrei Kelin was summoned to the UK Foreign Office, where a formal protest was issued over drones that crossed into Poland. The statement emphasized: “It is obvious that Russia could not have been interested in this. On the contrary, the Kyiv authorities have a whole set of reasons and means to carry out such an operation under a false flag. Counterarguments were not presented to us.”

London Provides No Evidence

The diplomatic mission underlined that the UK Foreign Office provided no evidence to support claims of Russian involvement. “We asked the British about any proof that the drones were launched by Russian forces. There was none,” the statement read.

On the night of September 10, unidentified drones crossed into Polish territory and were shot down. Polish officials blamed Russia, while the Russian Embassy in Warsaw countered that the drones had come from the direction of Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense also insisted no strikes were planned against Poland, noting that the drones used had a maximum flight range of 700 kilometers.

The incident prompted several NATO members to bolster Poland’s defenses. France deployed three Rafale fighter jets, the United Kingdom sent Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, Czechia contributed three Mi-17 helicopters along with around 100 personnel, and Sweden dispatched air defense systems and aircraft.

Ambassador Kelin reiterated during his visit to the Foreign Office that Moscow had no interest in targeting Polish territory, stressing that the intended targets of Russian drone strikes were exclusively located in western Ukraine.

Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype Sergey Mileshkin Bootes Supervoid: A 330-Million-Light-Year Mystery in the Universe Andrey Mihayloff Europe's Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence Anton Kulikov
