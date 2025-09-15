World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky Says He Is Ready to Meet Putin, But Rules Out Talks in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated he is prepared to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin, describing the dialogue as necessary despite mutual hostility. “Sometimes we need it, even if we do not like each other’s faces,” Zelensky said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Trump Comments on Hostility Between Leaders

US President Donald Trump highlighted the depth of animosity between the two leaders. “They hate each other so much they can hardly talk, they are incapable of talking to each other,” Trump said. He also remarked on the surprising pattern that when Putin is ready for talks, Zelensky is not, and vice versa. According to Trump, Zelensky is currently open to negotiations, while Putin remains “uncertain.”

Zelensky Open to Bilateral or Three-Way Talks

Zelensky emphasized that he is ready not only for a bilateral meeting with Putin but also for a trilateral summit involving the American president. “I told President Trump: listen, Mr. President, I am ready for any meeting, but not in Russia,” Zelensky said, underlining that Ukraine could not accept Moscow as a venue while “facing daily missile strikes and attacks.”

Kyiv Rejects Moscow as Meeting Venue

The Ukrainian president suggested that Putin could instead travel to Kyiv. He claimed that Moscow’s proposal as a venue was nothing more than an attempt to delay negotiations.

Kremlin Response: Warning from Rogov

Vladimir Rogov, head of the Public Chamber Commission on Sovereignty in Russia, warned that any prolonged delay in negotiations would only worsen Zelensky’s position. He remarked that if talks are postponed indefinitely, Zelensky’s eventual trip would be “not to Moscow, but to Magadan for a confession.”

