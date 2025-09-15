Russia Still Open to Diplomacy Despite Trump’s Threat of New, Big, Beautiful Sanctions

US President Donald Trump has warned that his patience with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is running out, threatening “very tough” sanctions against Moscow. The Kremlin acknowledged the statement and reaffirmed that Russia remains committed to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

Kremlin: Russia Still Open to Settlement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow continues to seek a political solution despite Western pressure. According to him, Kyiv is deliberately slowing the process, while European states obstruct progress by ignoring the root causes of the conflict.

“Russia still maintains its interest and readiness for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. From Kyiv’s side, the process is being artificially delayed. No one wants to delve into the essence of the conflict, and Europeans are obstructing the process while refusing to pay attention to the root causes.”

— Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman

Trump Threatens Banks, Oil, and Tariffs

On Friday evening, September 12, Trump declared that his patience with Putin was wearing thin. He warned that Washington could respond by imposing severe sanctions, potentially targeting Russian banks, the oil sector, and introducing tariffs.

Later, Trump criticized European sanctions on Russia as insufficient.

"I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA," he wrote in a lengthy social media post.

Kremlin: Russia Adapted to Sanctions

Moscow insists that sanctions will not derail its economy. Peskov reiterated that Russia has adjusted to restrictions and continues to grow despite them. “Russia has adapted well to sanctions. Our economy is growing confidently. We still consider these sanctions illegal and believe all of them should be lifted,” he said previously.