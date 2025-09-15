World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Still Open to Diplomacy Despite Trump’s Threat of New, Big, Beautiful Sanctions

World

US President Donald Trump has warned that his patience with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is running out, threatening “very tough” sanctions against Moscow. The Kremlin acknowledged the statement and reaffirmed that Russia remains committed to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

Donald Trump on the phone
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Donald Trump on the phone

Kremlin: Russia Still Open to Settlement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow continues to seek a political solution despite Western pressure. According to him, Kyiv is deliberately slowing the process, while European states obstruct progress by ignoring the root causes of the conflict.

“Russia still maintains its interest and readiness for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. From Kyiv’s side, the process is being artificially delayed. No one wants to delve into the essence of the conflict, and Europeans are obstructing the process while refusing to pay attention to the root causes.”
— Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman

Trump Threatens Banks, Oil, and Tariffs

On Friday evening, September 12, Trump declared that his patience with Putin was wearing thin. He warned that Washington could respond by imposing severe sanctions, potentially targeting Russian banks, the oil sector, and introducing tariffs.

Later, Trump criticized European sanctions on Russia as insufficient. 

"I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA," he wrote in a lengthy social media post.

Kremlin: Russia Adapted to Sanctions

Moscow insists that sanctions will not derail its economy. Peskov reiterated that Russia has adjusted to restrictions and continues to grow despite them. “Russia has adapted well to sanctions. Our economy is growing confidently. We still consider these sanctions illegal and believe all of them should be lifted,” he said previously.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
World
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
Apple's New iPhone Air Banned in China
World
Apple's New iPhone Air Banned in China
Popular
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared that NATO is de facto at war with Russia, dismissing denials from European officials and warning against escalation after Poland suggested a no-fly zone over Ukraine

Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia
Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype Sergey Mileshkin Bootes Supervoid: A 330-Million-Light-Year Mystery in the Universe Andrey Mihayloff Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence Anton Kulikov
Last materials
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia
Amur Snakehead vs. Catfish: Myths, Dangers, and Culinary Secrets of Russia’s River Giants
Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype
7 Plants You Should Avoid Planting in Autumn to Protect Your Garden
Autumn Health Guide: Foods Rich in Vitamin D and Antioxidants to Strengthen Immunity
Apple's New iPhone Air Banned in China
Breakthrough Indoor Solar Cells Could Eliminate Batteries in Small Electronics
Russia’s First All-Domestic SuperJet 100 Completes Maiden Flight
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant
Moscow Signals Openness to Dialogue as Lavrov Prepares UN Reform Talks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.