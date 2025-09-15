World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin: NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia

World

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that NATO is de facto at war with Russia, describing the fact as “obvious” and requiring no additional proof.

NATO troops
Photo: dvidshub.net by Pvt. Randy Wren, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
NATO troops

NATO Is Directly Involved in the Conflict

Peskov explained that the alliance’s participation stems from the direct and indirect support its member states provide to Kyiv. He emphasized that this constitutes active involvement in the war against Russia.

“NATO is de facto engaged in this war.”
— Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman

Peskov’s Response to Poland’s Foreign Minister

The Kremlin spokesman’s remarks came in response to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who argued that NATO itself was not fighting Moscow, but it was Russia that was waging war against the alliance through Ukraine.

“Russia is expanding this war beyond Ukraine, and that is why NATO acted in the air, and that is why we shot down those Russian drones.”
— Radoslaw Sikorski, Polish Foreign Minister

Sikorski referred to the incident involving drones that entered Polish airspace last week, allegedly from both Ukraine and Belarus. Warsaw claimed the drones were Russian, though it provided no evidence.

No-Fly Zone Proposal Raises Alarm

Following the drone incident, Sikorski urged NATO allies to consider establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, stressing that Poland could not implement such a measure on its own.

In response, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned that any attempt to enforce a no-fly zone would mean only one thing — the start of direct military conflict between NATO and Russia.

Skepticism Over Security Guarantees

Days later, Sikorski also questioned the effectiveness of Western security guarantees for Ukraine, suggesting that such commitments would require European nations to be ready to engage directly with Russia. “Whoever wants to fight Russia can start right now. But I don’t see any volunteers,” he remarked.

Anton Kulikov
Dmitry Sudakov
