Apple's New iPhone Air Banned in China

Apple has postponed the launch of its new iPhone Air in China after failing to secure the necessary approval from local regulators for its eSIM-only design. Meanwhile, other models in the iPhone 17 lineup will go on sale globally, including in China, on September 19.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ China

Regulatory Barriers to eSIM Technology

The iPhone Air distinguishes itself from other models by lacking a physical SIM card slot, relying instead solely on eSIM technology. In China, however, selling devices with eSIM requires government authorization. Until now, Apple had worked exclusively with China Unicom, the only operator with such approval. Since 2025, Apple has expanded cooperation to China Mobile and China Telecom, but these providers appear not to hold the required licenses.

According to South China Morning Post, eSIM has become increasingly popular worldwide, with Apple selling only eSIM-equipped iPhones in the US for the past two years. In China, however, consumers are still accustomed to using traditional SIM cards, creating additional friction for the rollout of the Air model.

Possible Timeline for Release

Industry observers expect the iPhone Air to eventually reach Chinese customers once Apple and regulators resolve the approval process. For now, the device’s local debut remains uncertain, while the global launch proceeds on schedule.