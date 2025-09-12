Moscow Signals Openness to Dialogue as Lavrov Prepares UN Reform Talks

Kremlin' official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia remains ready to pursue a diplomatic settlement to the conflict in Ukraine, TASS reports. He emphasized that Moscow does not abandon the path of dialogue despite the current pause in negotiations.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov Moscow Kremlin, view from the House on the Embankment

“The Russian side maintains its readiness to follow the path of peaceful dialogue,” Peskov said, cautioning that “it is unrealistic to expect the negotiation process to produce lightning-fast results.”

Upcoming Diplomatic Roundtable in Moscow

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, on September 17 Moscow will host a diplomatic roundtable with the participation of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and ambassadors from more than 100 countries. The agenda will include discussions on the conflict in Ukraine, prospects for its resolution, and the implementation of the UN Charter.

Zakharova confirmed that Lavrov will also present Russia’s approaches to UN reform, including proposals for changing the Secretary-General.

UN Reform and Russia’s Criticism of the Secretariat

Previous roundtables have seen sharp criticism from Russia toward the UN leadership. In February, Lavrov accused the UN Secretariat and Secretary-General António Guterres of aligning too closely with Western positions, contrary to the Charter’s requirement for impartiality. He also condemned UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay, calling her a “direct accomplice” in an information war against Russia.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed the need for UN reform, insisting that the organization must adapt its structure to the realities of the 21st century in order to remain effective in maintaining peace and security.

UN-80 Initiative and Global Reform Efforts

Other countries have also supported reform. In March, the UN Secretary-General launched the UN-80 initiative, focusing on improving organizational efficiency, assessing the performance of key tasks, and exploring structural reforms. In July, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proposed by Russia within this framework.