Germany Pushes EU to Tighten Visa Restrictions for Russian Citizens in New Sanctions Package

Germany is pressing the European Commission to introduce tougher visa rules for Russian citizens under the EU’s forthcoming sanctions package, with the aim of significantly restricting Russian travel to the Schengen zone, reports DPA.

Berlin’s Demands for Visa Policy Enforcement

According to DPA, Berlin’s proposal calls for the full implementation of the 2022 recommendations, which suggested that tourist visas for Russian nationals should be substantially reduced. The move builds on earlier steps, when in September 2022 the EU suspended the simplified visa regime with Russia, raising fees from €35 to €80 (later €90 in 2024) and extending processing times from 10 to 15 days. Despite these measures, tourist travel from Russia has not diminished as expected.

Rising Numbers Despite Previous Restrictions

EU statistics cited by DPA reveal that Russian consulates issued approximately 542,000 short-term Schengen visas in 2024. While this figure is below pre-pandemic levels of 2019, it still represents about a 20% increase compared to 2023. Germany alone granted roughly 27,300 Schengen visas and around 11,300 national visas for study or work purposes. The German Foreign Ministry stressed that criteria for granting both national and Schengen visas have already been tightened since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

Eastern Europe’s Frustration and Southern Europe’s Tourism

The current situation, notes DPA, has caused “disappointment, particularly in Eastern EU countries,” which have long criticized the influx of wealthy Russian tourists. Meanwhile, southern European nations continue to attract high numbers of Russian visitors: Italian consulates issued more than 152,000 visas in 2024, an increase of 12% compared to the previous year. French consulates granted around 124,000 visas, Spain about 111,000, and Greece nearly 60,000.

Future Sanctions and Diplomatic Movement Restrictions

According to ANSA, the European Commission is also considering further restricting tourist visas for Russian citizens in the 19th sanctions package. Additionally, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský suggested that the next round of measures could include limiting the free movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen zone.

The Schengen Area is a system of open borders that encompass 29 European countries that have officially abolished border controls at their common borders. As an element within the wider area of freedom, security and justice (AFSJ) policy of the European Union (EU), it mostly functions as a single jurisdiction under a common visa policy for international travel purposes. The area is named after the 1985 Schengen Agreement and the 1990 Schengen Convention, both signed in Schengen, Luxembourg. Of the 27 EU member states, only two are not members of the Schengen Area. Cyprus is committed by treaty to join the system and aims to do so by 2026, although its participation has been complicated by the occupation of Northern Cyprus by Turkey since 1974. Ireland maintains an opt-out and operates its own visa policy.

