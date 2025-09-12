Shooter Who Killed Charlie Kirk Left Rifle With Engraved Political Slogans

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has tracked the movements of the gunman who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump. The announcement was made by a representative of the Utah Department of Public Safety during a press conference broadcast by Fox News.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by User:Aude, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ FBI headquarters

Suspect’s Escape and Video Evidence

According to officials, the shooter gained access to the site of the attack by climbing across a rooftop and fled into a nearby neighborhood after firing the fatal shot. Investigators have obtained high-quality video footage of the suspect, but it will not be released publicly at this stage of the investigation.

“Our investigators canvassed the area, contacted anyone with doorbell cameras, spoke with witnesses, and worked diligently to uncover any leads,” a public safety official stated.

First Leads on the Shooter

Authorities believe the suspect is likely a young man of college age. The FBI also confirmed the discovery of the rifle used in the attack, which was found in a wooded area where the gunman escaped. Forensic experts will analyze the weapon in detail.

FBI Special Agent Robert Bowles added that the bureau possesses a photograph of the suspected shooter, though it cannot yet be released.

So far, investigators have identified more than 130 potential leads connected to the case.

Engraved Ammunition with Political Slogans

Unexpected details have also emerged. The bullets left inside the rifle reportedly bore engravings of slogans associated with Antifa and LGBT movements. Three unused cartridges were recovered, each marked with political inscriptions and symbols, according to the FBI.

Trump Honors Kirk with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Trump announced that Charlie Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“I am pleased to announce that I will soon posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The date of the ceremony will be announced,” Trump declared.

Charlie Kirk’s Political Career

Kirk rose to prominence as a conservative youth activist and later became one of Trump’s most trusted political allies. Early in his career, he admitted he was not an enthusiastic supporter of Trump but later shifted his stance, appearing on Fox News alongside Eric and Lara Trump in 2016.

Over time, he became a consistent backer of Trump’s agenda, with the former president describing him as “remarkable” and “a special talent.” Kirk also reportedly played a role in vetting officials during Trump’s second administration.

Despite his loyalty, Kirk occasionally expressed differences with Trump, particularly over U.S. military aid to Ukraine. He once commented:

“I don’t like the idea of sending weapons to Ukraine. It’s just a difference of opinion [with Trump]. You know, people can disagree.” — Charlie Kirk