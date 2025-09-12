World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Second B-21 Raider Bomber Completes First Flight from California Airbase

World

The second B-21 Raider bomber has taken to the skies for the first time from Airbase 42 in Palmdale, California. The aircraft was escorted in close formation by a U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet, which performed the role of chase plane. As with the first prototype, this B-21 is expected to head to Edwards Air Force Base, where it will join ongoing flight testing.

Fourth Aircraft in the B-21 Raider Program

This latest flight marks the debut of the program’s fourth airframe. The current B-21 fleet now includes two aircraft designed for ground testing, designated G-1 and G-2, and two prototypes intended for flight testing, designated T-1 and T-2.

Progress Since 2023

The first flight-test airframe, T-1, completed its maiden flight on November 10, 2023. While the exact entry dates of ground-test aircraft G-1 and G-2 into the program remain unclear, their role has been pivotal in structural and systems testing. The arrival of T-2 now ensures that the Edwards AFB program has multiple aircraft available to expand and accelerate testing campaigns.

The successful flight underscores the steady progress of the B-21 Raider program, which is expected to become the cornerstone of the U.S. Air Force’s long-range strike capabilities in the coming decades.

Anton Kulikov
Dmitry Sudakov
