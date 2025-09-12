World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Europe Convinces Trump to Get Tough on Moscow and Push for Ukraine Negotiations

World

European leaders have persuaded U.S. President Donald Trump to change his stance on Russia. According to Politico, Trump is now prepared to “force” Moscow under pressure to enter negotiations with Kyiv over resolving the conflict. One European diplomat noted that the American leader is also ready to impose new sanctions on Russia.

EU and Donald Trump
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
EU and Donald Trump

“Trump is finally on our side. The question now is how do you reconcile the two approaches?”

— European Union diplomat, speaking anonymously

Europe Pushes for Stronger Action

Another diplomat added that European representatives are eager to discuss with Washington how to “actually strike” Moscow. The report notes that this will require negotiating with an “unpredictable” White House on concrete measures.

Trump has repeatedly said he would prefer not to impose sanctions on Moscow. According to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, his real preference is ending the conflict in Ukraine. However, Trump has also emphasized that the situation is complicated by “personal animosity at the leadership level.” As he remarked about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: “There’s a lot of hatred, a lot.” Despite this, Trump remains convinced that he can help resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

Moscow Stresses Commitment to Dialogue

Despite the lull in direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow continues to hope for further negotiations and insists it has never abandoned dialogue. President Putin has not ruled out a personal meeting with Zelensky, noting that he has extended invitations to the Ukrainian leader several times, though they were declined. “Overall, I have never excluded the possibility of such a meeting,” Putin stated.

For his part, Trump is maintaining dialogue with both sides. He has indicated that he wants to hold another phone conversation with Putin this week. Yet, regarding his shift in policy toward Moscow, Trump has not issued any formal statements. In recent days, his attention has been occupied with other issues, including political clashes involving his supporter Charlie Kirk and discussions with Israel, which carried out strikes on Doha earlier this week.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Putin Sends Stern Warning to Kyiv's Western Allies: 'They Are in Danger'
World
Putin Sends Stern Warning to Kyiv's Western Allies: 'They Are in Danger'
Donald Trump Suddenly Becomes Best Friends with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
Europe
Donald Trump Suddenly Becomes Best Friends with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal
Europe
From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal
Popular
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah

Donald Trump paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, the slain director of Turning Point USA, calling him a martyr for freedom and truth after his fatal shooting in Utah

Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Putin Sends Stern Warning to Kyiv's Western Allies: 'They Are in Danger'
Putin Sends Stern Warning to Kyiv's Western Allies: 'They Are in Danger'
From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal
Donald Trump Suddenly Becomes Best Friends with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
Donald Trump Suddenly Becomes Best Friends with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Andrey Mihayloff Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence Anton Kulikov From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal Lyuba Lulko
NATO Spends Over €1.2 Million to Shoot Down Low-Cost UAVs in Poland with Expensive F-35 Missiles
Admiral Kuznetsov Could Earn Russia Billions if Saved from Scrapping
Charlie Kirk Publicly Executed for His Ideas and Influence
Charlie Kirk Publicly Executed for His Ideas and Influence
Last materials
Ukrainian Su-27 Accidentally Drops Missile on Police Officer’s House
Second B-21 Raider Bomber Completes First Flight from California Airbase
Europe Convinces Trump to Get Tough on Moscow and Push for Ukraine Negotiations
Pork Stew with Dark Beer – A Quick and Delicious Recipe
Donald Trump Suddenly Becomes Best Friends with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
NATO Prepares Defensive Military Response After Drone Incident in Poland
Beauty Secrets in Your Fridge: Natural Remedies for Glowing Skin
Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence
From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal
NATO Spends Over €1.2 Million to Shoot Down Low-Cost UAVs in Poland with Expensive F-35 Missiles
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.