NATO Prepares Defensive Military Response After Drone Incident in Poland

NATO is preparing a “defensive military response” as part of its deterrence measures on the eastern flank after drones entered Polish airspace, Bloomberg reports. A source told the agency that the alliance is also expected to issue a “political response.”

Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Grinkevich to Coordinate NATO’s Response

The defensive military response will be coordinated by Alexus Grinkevich, Supreme Commander of NATO’s Joint Armed Forces in Europe. He is responsible for planning and overseeing all alliance operations.

According to Bloomberg, the first political response already came on September 10, when NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and allied leaders accused Russia of involvement in the drone incident in Poland, calling it “reckless.”

Moscow Rejects Accusations

The Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized that it had no plans to target facilities on Polish territory. Officials noted that the maximum range of Russian drones used in strikes does not exceed 700 kilometers. Russia’s ambassador to Poland, Andrey Ordash, stated that Warsaw’s accusations are groundless and lack evidence.

Alliance Actions and Article 4

NATO reported that fighter jets from four countries — Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, and Germany — were involved in the interception of drones. Warsaw invoked Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which provides for consultations between member states if one is under threat. The alliance applied this mechanism but, according to a Reuters source, does not consider the drone incursion an armed attack against Poland.

Grinkevich added that NATO has not yet determined whether the drone launches into Polish territory were intentional.

“No evidence of Russian origin of these drones has been presented,” said Russia’s ambassador to Poland, Andrey Ordash.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
