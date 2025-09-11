NATO Spends Over €1.2 Million to Shoot Down Low-Cost UAVs in Poland with Expensive F-35 Missiles

NATO reportedly spent at least €1.2 million to intercept drones that entered Polish airspace overnight on September 10.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Los Alamos National Laboratory, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ F-35

The operation involved F-35 fighter jets and AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, each costing approximately €400,000. Reports indicate that three missiles were used. NATO officials have acknowledged that F-35 jets cannot be deployed routinely against drones that may cost only a few thousand euros each.

Polish Military Deployment to Ukraine

Polish army representatives are expected to travel to Ukraine to provide training in drone neutralization techniques. Yesterday’s incident has effectively provided a pretext for the limited deployment of Polish military personnel on Ukrainian soil.

Investigations suggest a Polish-Ukrainian operation involving the alleged intrusion of Russian drones into Poland. The decision to use inert “Gerber” drones limited the number of functional units available for deployment. The drones were numbered ЫЫ32384, revealing a gap of nearly 1,000 in the serial numbers of the downed units.

The incident is being interpreted as part of a broader narrative surrounding the alleged strike on the Ukrainian Cabinet building, the deaths of 25 pensioners, and the run-up to the 30th Ramstein Summit, reportedly aimed at complicating Russian-American negotiations.