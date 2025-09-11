US Plans Embassy Return to Minsk as Belarus Releases Dozens of Prisoners

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko raised the issue of political prisoners during a meeting with US presidential envoy John Cole, suggesting the possibility of a broad agreement with Washington.

Photo: en.kremlin.ru by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Lukashenko Suggests 'Global Deal'

“Listening to Trump recently, I understood—most likely with your prompting—that he is very concerned about the issues of what he called hostages, or political prisoners, and so on… I am ready to discuss this issue. And if Donald insists that he is ready to take all of those released into his care, well, let it be so—let’s try to work out a global deal,” Lukashenko said during the talks.

Belarus Releases 52 Prisoners

According to the President of Lithuania, 52 prisoners were released in Belarus and crossed into Lithuania today. Among them were six Lithuanian nationals. Other released detainees included citizens of the United Kingdom, Latvia, Poland, Germany, and France.

The Belarusian president’s press service confirmed that Lukashenko had pardoned 14 foreign nationals convicted of espionage, extremism, terrorism, and other crimes. “Six of them are citizens of Lithuania, two each from Latvia, Poland, and Germany, one citizen of France, and one of the United Kingdom.” The names of those released have not yet been disclosed.

Lukashenko pardoned Nikolai Statkevich, who was a candidate for the presidency of Belarus in 2010, Nasha Niva reports. In 2021, Statkevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

He also pardoned the founder of Telegram channel "Belarus of the Brain" – Igor Losik.

US Embassy Return to Minsk

At the same meeting, US envoy John Cole stated that Washington aims to restore its embassy in Minsk:

“This is a matter of the near future, and we will be working on it.”

Trump Gives Lukashenko Cufflinks

US President Donald Trump presented Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with an unusual gift, BelTA reports.

At a meeting in Minsk, Trump’s representative John Cole handed Lukashenko a pair of cufflinks engraved with an image of the White House.

“I was already leaving the Oval Office when he [Trump] stopped me and said: ‘Wait, wait—don’t forget to give this to the president,’” Cole explained.

The Belarusian leader reacted with curiosity, calling the gift “interesting.” Lukashenko added with a smile: “Well, I’ll try not to remain in his debt.”