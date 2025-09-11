World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US Plans Embassy Return to Minsk as Belarus Releases Dozens of Prisoners

World

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko raised the issue of political prisoners during a meeting with US presidential envoy John Cole, suggesting the possibility of a broad agreement with Washington.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
Photo: en.kremlin.ru by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Lukashenko Suggests 'Global Deal'

“Listening to Trump recently, I understood—most likely with your prompting—that he is very concerned about the issues of what he called hostages, or political prisoners, and so on… I am ready to discuss this issue. And if Donald insists that he is ready to take all of those released into his care, well, let it be so—let’s try to work out a global deal,” Lukashenko said during the talks.

Belarus Releases 52 Prisoners

According to the President of Lithuania, 52 prisoners were released in Belarus and crossed into Lithuania today. Among them were six Lithuanian nationals. Other released detainees included citizens of the United Kingdom, Latvia, Poland, Germany, and France.

The Belarusian president’s press service confirmed that Lukashenko had pardoned 14 foreign nationals convicted of espionage, extremism, terrorism, and other crimes. “Six of them are citizens of Lithuania, two each from Latvia, Poland, and Germany, one citizen of France, and one of the United Kingdom.” The names of those released have not yet been disclosed.

Lukashenko pardoned Nikolai Statkevich, who was a candidate for the presidency of Belarus in 2010, Nasha Niva reports. In 2021, Statkevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

He also pardoned the founder of Telegram channel "Belarus of the Brain" – Igor Losik.

US Embassy Return to Minsk

At the same meeting, US envoy John Cole stated that Washington aims to restore its embassy in Minsk:

“This is a matter of the near future, and we will be working on it.”

Trump Gives Lukashenko Cufflinks

US President Donald Trump presented Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with an unusual gift, BelTA reports.

At a meeting in Minsk, Trump’s representative John Cole handed Lukashenko a pair of cufflinks engraved with an image of the White House.

“I was already leaving the Oval Office when he [Trump] stopped me and said: ‘Wait, wait—don’t forget to give this to the president,’” Cole explained.

The Belarusian leader reacted with curiosity, calling the gift “interesting.” Lukashenko added with a smile: “Well, I’ll try not to remain in his debt.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Putin Sends Stern Warning to Kyiv's Western Allies: 'They Are in Danger'
World
Putin Sends Stern Warning to Kyiv's Western Allies: 'They Are in Danger'
Mexican Cartels May Use Ukraine War to Train Female Recruits
Hotspots and Incidents
Mexican Cartels May Use Ukraine War to Train Female Recruits
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Stabbed to Death by Decarlos Brown Jr.
Hotspots and Incidents
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Stabbed to Death by Decarlos Brown Jr.
Popular
Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland

The Kremlin says it received no official requests from Poland regarding drones that violated Polish airspace, redirecting the issue to Russia’s Defense Ministry as Warsaw accused Moscow of provocation.

Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland
Russia Denies Targeting Poland in Overnight Drone Strikes on Ukraine
Russia Denies Targeting Poland in Overnight Drone Strikes on Ukraine
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Stabbed to Death by Decarlos Brown Jr.
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation Lyuba Lulko From the Milky Way to Andromeda: Cosmic Distances and How Long a Journey Would Take Evgeniya Petrova The Zionist Attack on Qatar: Proof of Fear of Dialogue Amyra El-Khalili
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation
Last materials
Trump Lifts US Sanctions on Belavia and Sends Birthday Letter to Belarus President Lukashenko
Admiral Kuznetsov Could Earn Russia Billions if Saved from Scrapping
Putin Sends Stern Warning to Kyiv's Western Allies: 'They Are in Danger'
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Mexican Cartels May Use Ukraine War to Train Female Recruits
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Stabbed to Death by Decarlos Brown Jr.
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation
Expert Guide to Washing and Storing Blankets Without Odors
Towels That Stay Soft: Modern Laundry Tips and Tricks
China Prepares Bold Asteroid Deflection Mission to Showcase Planetary Defense Technology
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.