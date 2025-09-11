Trump Lifts US Sanctions on Belavia and Sends Birthday Letter to Belarus President Lukashenko

US President Donald Trump lifted sanctions on Belarusian airline Belavia and sent a personal birthday letter to Alexander Lukashenko, signaling warmer relations between Washington and Minsk.

Sanctions on Belavia Officially Lifted

US Special Envoy John Cole announced during a meeting with Lukashenko that sanctions against the Belarusian airline had been removed. “This decision was made by the President [Trump], who said: ‘Do it immediately,’” Cole explained, emphasizing that the measure had already been formally approved by all relevant US agencies.

A Personal Letter from Trump

During the meeting, Cole delivered a letter from Trump to Lukashenko. The letter included a personal birthday message:

“Dear Mr. Lukashenko, Melania joins me in sending our best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.”

After hearing the message, Lukashenko laughed and remarked:

“We’ll celebrate sometime! Although it’s not customary here in Belarus.”

Praise for Aryna Sabalenka

In his letter, Trump also congratulated Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka on her recent victory at the US Open in New York.

“She represents the very best of what your country is, and we know you must be proud of her accomplishments,”

Trump wrote.

Signed with 'Donald' as a Symbol of Friendship

The letter was signed simply with Trump’s first name, Donald. According to John Cole, this was meant as “a rare act of personal friendship.”