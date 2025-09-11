World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump Lifts US Sanctions on Belavia and Sends Birthday Letter to Belarus President Lukashenko

World

US President Donald Trump lifted sanctions on Belarusian airline Belavia and sent a personal birthday letter to Alexander Lukashenko, signaling warmer relations between Washington and Minsk.

Alexander Lukashenko
Photo: kremlin.ru by Кристина Кормилицына, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Alexander Lukashenko

Sanctions on Belavia Officially Lifted

US Special Envoy John Cole announced during a meeting with Lukashenko that sanctions against the Belarusian airline had been removed. “This decision was made by the President [Trump], who said: ‘Do it immediately,’” Cole explained, emphasizing that the measure had already been formally approved by all relevant US agencies.

A Personal Letter from Trump

During the meeting, Cole delivered a letter from Trump to Lukashenko. The letter included a personal birthday message:

“Dear Mr. Lukashenko, Melania joins me in sending our best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.”

After hearing the message, Lukashenko laughed and remarked:

“We’ll celebrate sometime! Although it’s not customary here in Belarus.”

Praise for Aryna Sabalenka

In his letter, Trump also congratulated Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka on her recent victory at the US Open in New York.

“She represents the very best of what your country is, and we know you must be proud of her accomplishments,”

Trump wrote.

Signed with 'Donald' as a Symbol of Friendship

The letter was signed simply with Trump’s first name, Donald. According to John Cole, this was meant as “a rare act of personal friendship.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Trump delivers letter to Lukashenko
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
World
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
Irina Zarutskaya Murder Highlights Growing Concerns for Ukrainian Refugees in the US
Hotspots and Incidents
Irina Zarutskaya Murder Highlights Growing Concerns for Ukrainian Refugees in the US
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
World
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
Popular
Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland

The Kremlin says it received no official requests from Poland regarding drones that violated Polish airspace, redirecting the issue to Russia’s Defense Ministry as Warsaw accused Moscow of provocation.

Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland
Russia Denies Targeting Poland in Overnight Drone Strikes on Ukraine
Russia Denies Targeting Poland in Overnight Drone Strikes on Ukraine
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Stabbed to Death by Decarlos Brown Jr.
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation Lyuba Lulko From the Milky Way to Andromeda: Cosmic Distances and How Long a Journey Would Take Evgeniya Petrova The Zionist Attack on Qatar: Proof of Fear of Dialogue Amyra El-Khalili
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation
Last materials
Putin Sends Stern Warning to Kyiv's Western Allies: 'They Are in Danger'
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Mexican Cartels May Use Ukraine War to Train Female Recruits
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Stabbed to Death by Decarlos Brown Jr.
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation
Expert Guide to Washing and Storing Blankets Without Odors
Towels That Stay Soft: Modern Laundry Tips and Tricks
China Prepares Bold Asteroid Deflection Mission to Showcase Planetary Defense Technology
Trump’s Stablecoin Gamble: US to Shift Its $35 Trillion Debt Into Crypto?
Compost: The Free Fertilizer That Transforms Your Garden
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.