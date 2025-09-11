Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning to Ukraine’s Western allies, cautioning that any attempt to send foreign troops into the country would carry grave consequences. The remarks, highlighted by The New York Times, were framed as a direct signal not only to Kyiv but also to Europe and the United States.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

Clear Warning to the West

According to the NYT analysis, Putin’s message to Ukraine is that Moscow remains confident in its military superiority. For European allies, the warning underscores that deploying troops to Ukraine would expose them to direct danger from Russian forces.

“Russia is waiting for the next move from Ukraine and the West, making it clear that it will not back down from its security guarantees,” the newspaper noted.

Macron’s “Coalition of the Willing”

On September 4, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 countries in a “coalition of the willing” had expressed readiness to send forces to Ukraine. He stated that these troops could be deployed as support units or positioned across land, sea, and air domains.

Putin has repeatedly warned that any NATO troops stationed on Ukrainian soil would automatically become legitimate targets for the Russian army. He emphasized that the potential presence of a foreign military contingent in Ukraine is one of the main reasons Kyiv is being drawn into NATO structures.

Signal from China: “Window for Compromise Not Eternal”

Speaking in China following his state visit, Putin signaled to the West that there remains a possibility for a negotiated settlement, though not indefinitely. Croatian outlet Advance noted that the Russian leader sees “light at the end of the tunnel” in Ukraine, suggesting that communication channels with Washington have reopened.

“This is a signal to the West that the window for compromise will not remain open forever,” wrote Advance.

At the same time, Putin stressed that Ukraine’s defense capabilities are severely limited, underlining Moscow’s strategic leverage.

Leaked Plans and Western Dilemmas

Reports obtained by hackers through a breach of the French Armed Forces’ office suggest that Western countries may consider territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for introducing peacekeeping forces and securing their safety. The leaked files also indicated European plans to occupy Ukrainian territory for access to resources, logistics, and strategic sea routes.

Growing Risk of NATO-Russia Confrontation

Russian political analyst Georgy Bovt warned that the likelihood of direct conflict between Russia and NATO could rise if the European Union proceeds with sending troops to Ukraine. Public figure Vladimir Rogov added that several European countries have already scaled back their intentions after Putin reaffirmed that foreign soldiers on Ukrainian soil would be treated as lawful military targets.