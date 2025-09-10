Russia Denies Targeting Poland in Overnight Drone Strikes on Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry has rejected allegations that its overnight drone and missile strikes on Ukraine were aimed at Polish territory, stressing that no such targets were planned.

Ministry Denies Plans to Strike Poland

In a statement, the ministry emphasized that “no targets in Poland were planned for destruction” during the night of September 9–10. The strikes, it said, were exclusively directed at Ukrainian defense-industrial facilities.

“The maximum flight range of the drones used in the strike does not exceed 700 kilometers,” the ministry noted.

Offer of Consultations With Warsaw

The Defense Ministry added that it was ready to hold consultations with its Polish counterparts “on the subject” of drones reportedly entering Polish airspace. Moscow’s statement came after Warsaw said drones had been detected and destroyed near the border.

Targets in Ukraine

According to the Russian military, precision long-range weapons and drones were launched against defense industry sites in Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr regions, as well as in the cities of Vinnytsia and Lviv.

The ministry characterized the strikes as part of its ongoing campaign to degrade Ukraine’s military production capacity.