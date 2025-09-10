World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine

World

U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Russia is seeking 6,000 square kilometers of territory in ongoing peace talks with Ukraine, while Kyiv insists on firm international security guarantees.

Джей Ди Вэнс
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Джей Ди Вэнс

'Incredible Progress' but Key Issues Remain

Speaking to One America News Network, Vance said that negotiations have narrowed to two central issues: territory and security. According to him, Moscow wants control over 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land not currently under its control. Meanwhile, Ukraine is demanding security guarantees from Europe or other powers to ensure Russia does not attempt another offensive in the future.

“I think right now we’re at a point where we’ve at least narrowed things down to a couple of core issues. One of them is territorial. The Russians want about 6,000 square kilometers they have not yet taken. That’s what they want,” Vance stated.

The vice president described the talks as showing “incredible progress” but admitted the final question remains whether “the Russians and Ukrainians will walk through the door to peace.”

Security Guarantees at the Heart of Kyiv’s Position

U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker told Fox Business that Ukraine may agree to halt hostilities along the current front line if credible security guarantees are provided. He suggested that European troops might need to be stationed in Ukraine as part of such a deal.

“These security guarantees will allow President Zelensky to sign a deal if he can be confident that this war will not simply restart,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker added that pressure on Moscow must continue and noted that any final peace deal could also include protections for Russian-speaking communities and Orthodox churches.

Zelensky: Survival Is Victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with ABC News, said that Ukraine’s victory lies in its survival. He emphasized that President Vladimir Putin’s goal remains total control over Ukraine, but that Kyiv’s persistence ensures victory.

“As long as he cannot achieve this, victory is on our side. That is why survival for us is victory — survival through our identity, our country, and our independence,” Zelensky said.

Russian Reaction

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded mockingly to Zelensky’s remarks, quoting lines from a French chanson about the “beautiful Marquise” who is told that everything is fine except for one small disaster, which ultimately reveals her castle has burned down.

“Apart from that, dear Marquise, everything is fine, everything is fine,” Zakharova quipped.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Interview with JD Vance
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Ex-Wagner Fighter Posts Footage of Missile Hitting Ukraine Government Building
Hotspots and Incidents
Ex-Wagner Fighter Posts Footage of Missile Hitting Ukraine Government Building
Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland
World
Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland
'If Moscow Falls, Beijing Won’t Hold': Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s Prediction Revisited
World
'If Moscow Falls, Beijing Won’t Hold': Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s Prediction Revisited
Popular
Ex-Wagner Fighter Posts Footage of Missile Hitting Ukraine Government Building

Video footage allegedly shows the Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s government building, combining an air-launched projectile with a Patriot system salvo near the Dnipro river

Ex-Wagner Fighter Posts Footage of Missile Hitting Ukraine Government Building
Ukraine Loses Element of One of World’s Most Powerful Air Defense Systems
Ukraine Loses Element of One of World’s Most Powerful Air Defense Systems
Maduro: Third World War Already Underway, US Targeting Venezuela
Israel’s Covert Operation in Doha Hits Top Hamas Leaders at Qatar's Silent Consent
From the Milky Way to Andromeda: Cosmic Distances and How Long a Journey Would Take Evgeniya Petrova The Zionist Attack on Qatar: Proof of Fear of Dialogue Amyra El-Khalili Israel Strikes Hamas Leadership in Doha, Shatters Qatar's Sovereignty Anton Kulikov
'If Moscow Falls, Beijing Won’t Hold': Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s Prediction Revisited
Israel Strikes Hamas Leadership in Doha, Shatters Qatar's Sovereignty
Russian Forces Prepare for General Battle for Donbas
Russian Forces Prepare for General Battle for Donbas
Last materials
From the Milky Way to Andromeda: Cosmic Distances and How Long a Journey Would Take
Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland
Russian Football Star Fedor Smolov Faces Criminal Case After Cafe Brawl in Moscow
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
The Zionist Attack on Qatar: Proof of Fear of Dialogue
Israel Strikes Hamas Leadership in Doha, Shatters Qatar's Sovereignty
Maduro: Third World War Already Underway, US Targeting Venezuela
Israel’s Covert Operation in Doha Hits Top Hamas Leaders at Qatar's Silent Consent
Mexican CJNG Cartel Fighters Join Ukrainian Forces for Combat Drone Training
Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel Resigns Amid Mass Protests
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.