U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine

U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Russia is seeking 6,000 square kilometers of territory in ongoing peace talks with Ukraine, while Kyiv insists on firm international security guarantees.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Джей Ди Вэнс

'Incredible Progress' but Key Issues Remain

Speaking to One America News Network, Vance said that negotiations have narrowed to two central issues: territory and security. According to him, Moscow wants control over 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land not currently under its control. Meanwhile, Ukraine is demanding security guarantees from Europe or other powers to ensure Russia does not attempt another offensive in the future.

“I think right now we’re at a point where we’ve at least narrowed things down to a couple of core issues. One of them is territorial. The Russians want about 6,000 square kilometers they have not yet taken. That’s what they want,” Vance stated.

The vice president described the talks as showing “incredible progress” but admitted the final question remains whether “the Russians and Ukrainians will walk through the door to peace.”

Security Guarantees at the Heart of Kyiv’s Position

U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker told Fox Business that Ukraine may agree to halt hostilities along the current front line if credible security guarantees are provided. He suggested that European troops might need to be stationed in Ukraine as part of such a deal.

“These security guarantees will allow President Zelensky to sign a deal if he can be confident that this war will not simply restart,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker added that pressure on Moscow must continue and noted that any final peace deal could also include protections for Russian-speaking communities and Orthodox churches.

Zelensky: Survival Is Victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with ABC News, said that Ukraine’s victory lies in its survival. He emphasized that President Vladimir Putin’s goal remains total control over Ukraine, but that Kyiv’s persistence ensures victory.

“As long as he cannot achieve this, victory is on our side. That is why survival for us is victory — survival through our identity, our country, and our independence,” Zelensky said.

Russian Reaction

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded mockingly to Zelensky’s remarks, quoting lines from a French chanson about the “beautiful Marquise” who is told that everything is fine except for one small disaster, which ultimately reveals her castle has burned down.

“Apart from that, dear Marquise, everything is fine, everything is fine,” Zakharova quipped.