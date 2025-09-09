World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Maduro: Third World War Already Underway, US Targeting Venezuela

World

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declared in an interview with RT that the Third World War has already started.

Venezuelan flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefaniegbh, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Venezuelan flag

“Pope Francis said two years ago that we are moving toward a third world war. I believe it has already begun,” Maduro stated.

According to the Venezuelan president, the United States — which he described as an “empire seeking to impose its hegemony” — has a plan for conducting such a war.

Maduro further claimed that Washington is using these actions to justify the “colonization of Venezuela.”

“We have the fourth-largest gas reserves, which are spread throughout the Caribbean — that is why they sent their ships there,” Maduro explained.

Maduro Highlights Strategic Importance of Venezuelan Gas

The president emphasized that Venezuela’s vast energy resources in the Caribbean region make it a focal point of US strategic interest, suggesting that international tensions over energy supplies are contributing to the risk of wider conflict. Maduro’s remarks reflect his long-standing criticism of US foreign policy and highlight the heightened geopolitical tensions in Latin America and the Caribbean. Analysts suggest that these statements are part of Venezuela’s ongoing positioning in global energy and political debates.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Hackers Reveal Kyiv’s Emergency Mobilization of Over 120,000 People
World
Russian Hackers Reveal Kyiv’s Emergency Mobilization of Over 120,000 People
Russian Forces Prepare for General Battle for Donbas
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Forces Prepare for General Battle for Donbas
Popular
Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Flees Kyiv 'Like a Thief in the Night'

Ex-Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba traveled to Poland following government restrictions on former diplomats’ travel abroad, sparking media speculation

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Flees Kyiv 'Like a Thief in the Night'
Head of K-Potash Service Fertilizer Company Found Decapitated Under Bridge in Kaliningrad
Head of K-Potash Service Fertilizer Company Found Decapitated Under Bridge in Kaliningrad
Irina Zarutskaya Murder Highlights Growing Concerns for Ukrainian Refugees in the US
Europe Discussing Partition of Ukraine into Russian, Demilitarized, and Western Zones
Russia Will Not Seek Revenge Against the West but Demands New Rules for Cooperation Oleg Artyukov BRICS Accelerates Plans for Independent Financial System Amid US Sanctions Threats Lyuba Lulko BRICS+ and Xi’s Global Governance Initiative: A Blueprint for Multipolar Order Hriday Sarma
Russian Hackers Reveal Kyiv’s Emergency Mobilization of Over 120,000 People
BRICS Accelerates Plans for Independent Financial System Amid US Sanctions Threats
Russia Will Not Seek Revenge Against the West but Demands New Rules for Cooperation
Russia Will Not Seek Revenge Against the West but Demands New Rules for Cooperation
Last materials
Israel’s Covert Operation in Doha Hits Top Hamas Leaders at Qatar's Silent Consent
Mexican CJNG Cartel Fighters Join Ukrainian Forces for Combat Drone Training
Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel Resigns Amid Mass Protests
Ex-Wagner Fighter Posts Footage of Missile Hitting Ukraine Government Building
Hacked Documents Claim West Considers Territorial Concessions to Russia in Exchange for Peacekeepers in Ukraine
Russia Ready to Supply Rare Earth Metals to the US in Exchange for Sanctions Relief
Hundreds of Russian Tourists Stranded in Nepal Amid Deadly Protests
'If Moscow Falls, Beijing Won’t Hold': Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s Prediction Revisited
Ukraine Loses Element of One of World’s Most Powerful Air Defense Systems
Russian Forces Prepare for General Battle for Donbas
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.