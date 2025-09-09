Maduro: Third World War Already Underway, US Targeting Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declared in an interview with RT that the Third World War has already started.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefaniegbh, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Venezuelan flag

“Pope Francis said two years ago that we are moving toward a third world war. I believe it has already begun,” Maduro stated.

According to the Venezuelan president, the United States — which he described as an “empire seeking to impose its hegemony” — has a plan for conducting such a war.

Maduro further claimed that Washington is using these actions to justify the “colonization of Venezuela.”

“We have the fourth-largest gas reserves, which are spread throughout the Caribbean — that is why they sent their ships there,” Maduro explained.

Maduro Highlights Strategic Importance of Venezuelan Gas

The president emphasized that Venezuela’s vast energy resources in the Caribbean region make it a focal point of US strategic interest, suggesting that international tensions over energy supplies are contributing to the risk of wider conflict. Maduro’s remarks reflect his long-standing criticism of US foreign policy and highlight the heightened geopolitical tensions in Latin America and the Caribbean. Analysts suggest that these statements are part of Venezuela’s ongoing positioning in global energy and political debates.