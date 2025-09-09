World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Mexican CJNG Cartel Fighters Join Ukrainian Forces for Combat Drone Training

Members of the Mexican Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) have been seen training with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Ukraine, reports Mexican outlet Milenio.

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Armed Forces of Ukraine

A video obtained by Milenio shows a CJNG unit of 10 members engaging Russian forces in forested terrain. Four members operated two drones, while the remaining six, including a woman, provided communications support and covering fire.

Purpose of CJNG Presence in Ukraine

Sources in the government of Mexico's Jalisco state indicate that CJNG operatives went to Ukraine to train in military drone operations and urban guerrilla tactics. The specialized unit, known as "Drone Operators" since 2020, has its own emblem within the cartel.

During the operation, the cartel members used civilian drones such as the DJI Matrice 300 RTK and DJI Mini 3. The Matrice 300 RTK drones can fly up to 20 kilometers and carry up to three kilograms of explosives. Security experts note that the CJNG actions align with modern combat standards, demonstrating high-level training.

Milenio also highlights the presence of a woman in the unit coordinating operations, signaling a cultural shift within organized crime and changing roles for women.

About CJNG

CJNG is Mexico's most powerful drug cartel. Former National Security Commissioner Renato Sales called it the "most serious threat" to the state. The group is linked to killings of rival cartel members and officials, kidnappings, and drug trafficking to the U.S.

The cartel is notorious for extreme violence, including cannibalism during training, use of anti-tank weapons, and past attacks on strategic locations such as the U.S. consulate in Guadalajara in 2018. Drones used in Ukraine were also employed for dropping munitions for grenade launchers.

Milenio suggests that CJNG aims to advance its operations against the Mexican government by learning precision strikes, logistics attacks, and strategic targeting. Publishing videos may also serve as propaganda.

Latin American Mercenaries in Ukraine

According to Konstantin Milevsky, acting head of coordination for foreign volunteers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Latin American mercenaries regularly join Ukrainian units. Colombia is a major source, recruiting via WhatsApp and Spanish-language websites. Approximately 40% of all mercenaries in Ukraine come from Latin America. Estimates range from 8,000–16,000 according to Ukrainian sources, while Russian sources claim around 20,000, including many with limited combat experience or older veterans.

