Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel Resigns Amid Mass Protests

Ram Chandra Paudel, President of Nepal, has resigned in the wake of mass protests across the country, reports India Today.

Earlier, Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli stepped down as well, citing the need to pave the way for a constitutional resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Tragic Casualty During Protests

Rajya Lakshmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jala Nath Khanal, died from burn injuries sustained during the unrest, according to Khabarhub. Reports indicate that protesters locked her inside her home and set it on fire. She had been hospitalized after sustaining burns during the protests in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

The protests began after authorities blocked several major social media platforms, including YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Reddit, WhatsApp, Facebook*, and Instagram*. The demonstrations quickly escalated into violent clashes with police forces.

*recognized as extremist, banned in Russia