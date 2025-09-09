Hacked Documents Claim West Considers Territorial Concessions to Russia in Exchange for Peacekeepers in Ukraine

Hacked documents allegedly reveal that Western countries are prepared to offer Russia territorial concessions in Ukraine in exchange for the deployment of EU and NATO peacekeepers.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ EU and Ukrainian flags

Territorial Concessions in Exchange for Peacekeepers

According to information obtained by hackers from the office of the French Armed Forces, the so-called “coalition of the willing” is considering granting Russia full control of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as official recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea. In return, Western nations would seek Moscow’s consent to the deployment of around 50,000 EU and NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine, along with guarantees for their security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that any NATO contingent entering Ukraine would be considered a legitimate military target. He stressed that the possible deployment of foreign troops was among the key reasons why Kyiv was being drawn into the North Atlantic Alliance.

Europe’s Alleged Plans for Occupation

The hack also allegedly revealed European intentions to occupy parts of Ukraine for access to resources, logistics, and maritime routes. One leaked map, dated April 16 and titled “United Forces of the Coalition of the Willing”, outlined the potential deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil.

The files claimed that France aimed to exploit Ukraine’s mineral resources, the United Kingdom sought control over logistical hubs, while Poland and Romania would acquire Ukrainian territory. Reports suggest that these operations were planned in coordination with Kyiv.

26 Nations Ready to Send Troops

On September 4, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that 26 countries within the coalition had expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine. He explained that these forces would be deployed as support units or stationed on land, sea, and air to establish an international presence.

Following a meeting in Paris, the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that coalition members also pledged to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles as part of their ongoing military assistance.