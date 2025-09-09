World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hacked Documents Claim West Considers Territorial Concessions to Russia in Exchange for Peacekeepers in Ukraine

World

Hacked documents allegedly reveal that Western countries are prepared to offer Russia territorial concessions in Ukraine in exchange for the deployment of EU and NATO peacekeepers.

EU and Ukrainian flags
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
EU and Ukrainian flags

Territorial Concessions in Exchange for Peacekeepers

According to information obtained by hackers from the office of the French Armed Forces, the so-called “coalition of the willing” is considering granting Russia full control of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as official recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea. In return, Western nations would seek Moscow’s consent to the deployment of around 50,000 EU and NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine, along with guarantees for their security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that any NATO contingent entering Ukraine would be considered a legitimate military target. He stressed that the possible deployment of foreign troops was among the key reasons why Kyiv was being drawn into the North Atlantic Alliance.

Europe’s Alleged Plans for Occupation

The hack also allegedly revealed European intentions to occupy parts of Ukraine for access to resources, logistics, and maritime routes. One leaked map, dated April 16 and titled “United Forces of the Coalition of the Willing”, outlined the potential deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil.

The files claimed that France aimed to exploit Ukraine’s mineral resources, the United Kingdom sought control over logistical hubs, while Poland and Romania would acquire Ukrainian territory. Reports suggest that these operations were planned in coordination with Kyiv.

26 Nations Ready to Send Troops

On September 4, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that 26 countries within the coalition had expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine. He explained that these forces would be deployed as support units or stationed on land, sea, and air to establish an international presence.

Following a meeting in Paris, the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that coalition members also pledged to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles as part of their ongoing military assistance.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Forces Prepare for General Battle for Donbas
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Forces Prepare for General Battle for Donbas
'If Moscow Falls, Beijing Won’t Hold': Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s Prediction Revisited
World
'If Moscow Falls, Beijing Won’t Hold': Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s Prediction Revisited
Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Flees Kyiv 'Like a Thief in the Night'
World
Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Flees Kyiv 'Like a Thief in the Night'
Popular
Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Flees Kyiv 'Like a Thief in the Night'

Ex-Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba traveled to Poland following government restrictions on former diplomats’ travel abroad, sparking media speculation

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Flees Kyiv 'Like a Thief in the Night'
Head of K-Potash Service Fertilizer Company Found Decapitated Under Bridge in Kaliningrad
Head of K-Potash Service Fertilizer Company Found Decapitated Under Bridge in Kaliningrad
Europe Discussing Partition of Ukraine into Russian, Demilitarized, and Western Zones
Russian Hackers Reveal Kyiv’s Emergency Mobilization of Over 120,000 People
Russia Will Not Seek Revenge Against the West but Demands New Rules for Cooperation Oleg Artyukov BRICS Accelerates Plans for Independent Financial System Amid US Sanctions Threats Lyuba Lulko BRICS+ and Xi’s Global Governance Initiative: A Blueprint for Multipolar Order Hriday Sarma
Irina Zarutskaya Murder Highlights Growing Concerns for Ukrainian Refugees in the US
BRICS Accelerates Plans for Independent Financial System Amid US Sanctions Threats
Russia Will Not Seek Revenge Against the West but Demands New Rules for Cooperation
Russia Will Not Seek Revenge Against the West but Demands New Rules for Cooperation
Last materials
Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel Resigns Amid Mass Protests
Ex-Wagner Fighter Posts Footage of Russian Missile Hitting Ukraine Government Building
Hacked Documents Claim West Considers Territorial Concessions to Russia in Exchange for Peacekeepers in Ukraine
Russia Ready to Supply Rare Earth Metals to the US in Exchange for Sanctions Relief
Hundreds of Russian Tourists Stranded in Nepal Amid Deadly Protests
'If Moscow Falls, Beijing Won’t Hold': Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s Prediction Revisited
Ukraine Loses Element of One of World’s Most Powerful Air Defense Systems
Russian Forces Prepare for General Battle for Donbas
Russia Will Not Seek Revenge Against the West but Demands New Rules for Cooperation
BRICS Accelerates Plans for Independent Financial System Amid US Sanctions Threats
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.