Russia Ready to Supply Rare Earth Metals to the US in Exchange for Sanctions Relief

Russia has indicated it is open to cooperating with the United States on rare earth metals if sanctions on high-tech trade and mineral exports are lifted.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nevit Dilmen (talk), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Bismuth

Speaking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Ruslan Dimukhamedov, chairman of the Association of Producers and Consumers of Rare and Rare Earth Metals, told journalists that cooperation between Moscow and Washington in this field is possible and would be mutually beneficial.

“Russia’s interest lies in lifting sanctions not only on the global trade of rare earth metals themselves, but also on high-tech products based on them. In return, we are ready to provide our rare earth metals and other resources,”

Dimukhamedov explained. He emphasized that Moscow is prepared to negotiate and trade on fair and reciprocal terms.

President Vladimir Putin had already stated in February that Russia was prepared to offer the US joint work in the rare earths sector. In March, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, confirmed that discussions between Moscow and Washington on potential projects were underway.

On the eve of the forum, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov revealed that Russia and China were also discussing joint development of rare earth deposits. According to Manturov, Moscow is particularly interested in extraction technologies for rare earth oxides, which are currently held only by China and the US.

Rare earth metals are critical to the production of advanced electronics, renewable energy systems, and military technology. With global demand rising and supply concentrated in a handful of countries, partnerships in this sector carry significant geopolitical weight.