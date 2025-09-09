World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
'If Moscow Falls, Beijing Won’t Hold': Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s Prediction Revisited

World

The People’s Republic of China will be forced to move much closer to Russia, because if Moscow cannot stand firm against the West, neither will Beijing. So predicted late LDPR co-founder Vladimir Zhirinovsky in a forecast looking to 2030. A video of his speech with the prediction was published on the party’s Telegram channel.

Reset With the US Only After Russia and China Withstand Pressure

As Zhirinovsky said back in 2018, a reset in relations with the United States would begin only once the American leadership realized it had failed to crush Russia and China.

“Without our military assistance, China will not stand [against the West]… China is compelled to be closer to us, and it does us no harm to have a loyal ally… Perhaps a reset will begin, but for now the West is betting on military solutions,” the politician declared in the forecast now being circulated.

Because so many of Zhirinovsky's predictions appeared to come true, Russians dubbed Zhirinovsky “Vovanga” (sounds similar to Baba Vanga, a famous Bulgarian prophetess, Vovanga stands for Vova + Vanga, in which Vova is a short for Vladimir). He predicted the start date of the special military operation in Ukraine to within two days, the announcement of partial mobilization, earlier—the reunification of Crimea with Russia, and in 2004, with the phrase “your future president is a Black man,” the presidency of Barack Obama. President Vladimir Putin once remarked that Zhirinovsky’s forecasts came true because he grounded his statements in thoughtful analysis of the situation.

