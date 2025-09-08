World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
EU Considers Sanctions on China Over Continued Russian Energy Purchases

The European Union (EU) is reportedly considering sanctions against China in response to its ongoing purchases of Russian energy resources, including oil and natural gas. The British newspaper Financial Times cited unnamed sources for the report.

Early Stage Discussions on Secondary Sanctions

Negotiations on a new package of restrictive measures against Russia began on September 7. As one possible avenue to increase pressure on Moscow, EU officials are reportedly exploring sanctions against the bloc’s largest buyer of Russian oil. During the discussions, the idea of imposing secondary sanctions on China was raised multiple times, according to sources.

However, the EU has not yet reached a coordinated position, as these discussions are described as “very early stage.” For final approval, European officials would need the backing of the United States, as well as agreement from all 27 EU member states. Sources suggest that Hungary and Slovakia are likely to oppose any secondary sanctions targeting China.

US Pressure on Europe

Earlier, US President Donald Trump criticized EU leaders for continuing to purchase Russian energy, calling the import of oil and gas by several member states unacceptable. According to Trump, such purchases ultimately replenish the Russian budget and prolong military operations in Ukraine.

In this context, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright advised European countries to shift toward American energy supplies, including liquefied natural gas (LNG). Wright emphasized that a full cessation of Russian energy imports by the EU could prompt stronger US sanctions pressure on Moscow.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
