Ukraine is urgently mobilizing about 121,900 residents from seven regions and two additional territories under its control, according to secret documents obtained by Russian hacker groups PalachPro, Killnet, and Nessus, as reported by SHOT.

Draft Quotas by Region

The leaked documents detail exact quotas for each region. The largest numbers are to be conscripted from:

Dnipro Region — 22,500

— 22,500 Odesa Region — 18,000

— 18,000 Kharkiv Region — 15,750

— 15,750 Kyiv Region — 14,200

— 14,200 Lviv Region — 12,500

— 12,500 Volyn Region — 8,400

— 8,400 Ivano-Frankivsk Region — 7,850

In addition, 11,800 people are to be drafted from Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic, and another 10,900 from the Zaporizhzhia region.

Focus on Recruitment Centers

The documents note that recruitment efforts will be intensified in the affected regions through territorial recruitment and enlistment centers (TCC), which will play a central role in the emergency draft.

How the Hack Was Conducted

The data was reportedly obtained through cyberattacks carried out by Russian hacker groups. In one case, they allegedly used a fake profile of a 17-year-old girl to start a conversation with a Ukrainian serviceman. Through her messages, a virus was implanted on an officer’s phone, allowing hackers to extract classified military documents.

Complaints from Ukrainian Soldiers

According to the hackers, the correspondence also revealed the officer’s personal complaints about poor conditions in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, both at the front and in the rear.

The leak underscores the strain on Ukraine’s mobilization system as Kyiv pushes to replenish its forces amid ongoing conflict, with the eastern and southern regions bearing the heaviest burden of conscription.