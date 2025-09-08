World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Europe Discussing Partition of Ukraine into Russian, Demilitarized, and Western Zones

World

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared that Europe is effectively debating the partition of Ukraine into several zones, with one of them already under Russian control. His remarks were reported by the newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

'Ukraine’s Fate Seems Decided'

“The fate of Ukraine seems to be decided. Today, in Europe, people speak about security guarantees, but in fact, these mean the partition of the country. There will be a Russian zone, a demilitarized zone, and a Western zone. The Russian zone already exists, and now the debate is only about how many regions it should include,” Orban emphasized.

According to Orban, the idea of a “demilitarized zone” also remains on the table in discussions concerning Ukraine’s security guarantees. Such a zone would potentially serve as a buffer between Russian-controlled and Western-backed territories.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
New Chinese ZTZ-201 Silent Tank Resembles Russia’s Armata
World
New Chinese ZTZ-201 Silent Tank Resembles Russia’s Armata
Russia Becomes USA's Unexpected Food Supplier as Trump Faces Bird Flu Egg Crisis
Americas
Russia Becomes USA's Unexpected Food Supplier as Trump Faces Bird Flu Egg Crisis
Trump Administration Refuses to Hand Over 26 Million Condoms and HIV Drugs to Belgium
World
Trump Administration Refuses to Hand Over 26 Million Condoms and HIV Drugs to Belgium
Popular
Tiger Attacks Zoo Veterinarian in Mexico

A tiger at Mexico’s Camino Real del Tigre Zoo suddenly attacked a veterinarian during a routine inspection, but she escaped without injuries thanks to the quick actions of a colleague.

Tiger Attacks Zoo Veterinarian in Mexico
Vide Shows Russia’s Geran Drone Striking Kryukov Bridge in Ukraine
Vide Shows Russia’s Geran Drone Striking Kryukov Bridge in Ukraine
Russia Becomes USA's Unexpected Food Supplier as Trump Faces Bird Flu Egg Crisis Oleg Artyukov Murder of Russian IT Specialist Vadim Kruglov Shocks Burning Man Community Andrey Mihayloff Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi: What is the secret behind the avalanche of recognitions of the State of Palestine? Amyra El-Khalili
Last materials
Russia Becomes USA's Unexpected Food Supplier as Trump Faces Bird Flu Egg Crisis
US Media Sees Russia–China Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline as Threat to Western Energy Interests
Zelensky Meets Slovakia's Fico, Pledges to Continue Striking Russian Oil Pipeline
New Chinese ZTZ-201 Silent Tank Resembles Russia’s Armata
Ukraine’s Air Power Boost? MiG-29s in Azerbaijani Colors Cause Discontent in Moscow
Kyiv Dismisses Putin's Invitation for Talks in Moscow: 'This is Not Serious'
Israeli Army Strikes Gaza High-Rise Buildings as Operation Expands
Chinese Doctors Remove 18-Centimeter Live Parasite from Man’s Brain
Trump Administration Refuses to Hand Over 26 Million Condoms and HIV Drugs to Belgium
Not Just Whole Grains: Enriched Refined Products Found to Improve Metabolism
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.