Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared that Europe is effectively debating the partition of Ukraine into several zones, with one of them already under Russian control. His remarks were reported by the newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

'Ukraine’s Fate Seems Decided'

“The fate of Ukraine seems to be decided. Today, in Europe, people speak about security guarantees, but in fact, these mean the partition of the country. There will be a Russian zone, a demilitarized zone, and a Western zone. The Russian zone already exists, and now the debate is only about how many regions it should include,” Orban emphasized.

According to Orban, the idea of a “demilitarized zone” also remains on the table in discussions concerning Ukraine’s security guarantees. Such a zone would potentially serve as a buffer between Russian-controlled and Western-backed territories.