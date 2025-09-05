World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky Meets Slovakia's Fico, Pledges to Continue Striking Russian Oil Pipeline

World

Ukraine is ready to guarantee the energy stability of Slovakia and other partners, agreeing to pursue joint projects with them, but the key principle remains a rejection of Russian energy resources. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, RBC-Ukraine reports.

Slovakia opposed
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Slovakia opposed

After meeting with Zelensky, Robert Fico repeated seven times that Slovakia and Ukraine hold “diametrically opposed views,” particularly on energy. Zelensky stressed that Ukraine would not allow Russian energy resources to transit into Slovakia.

“As for energy, for example, I will not go into details now—that is the task of our ministers of economy and energy. But we truly do have diametrically different points of view. I said that I respect the president’s position, but I also expect respect for our own,” Fico stated.

Ukraine’s Position on Energy and Retaliatory Strikes

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will continue to respond to strikes on its own energy infrastructure with counterattacks on Russian facilities rather than “simply endure in darkness.” His remarks referred to several attacks on Russia’s Druzhba pipeline, which forced the suspension of oil flows to Europe. Slovakia and Hungary both experienced disruptions and appealed to EU leadership to pressure Kyiv, but no response followed.

Fico Calls for End to Conflict and Normalized Ties with Russia

After his meeting with Zelensky, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told Slovak broadcaster TA3 that he believes the conflict in Ukraine will end soon and that relations with Russia will normalize.

“With President Putin, we focused on bilateral cooperation. Yes, on this matter we and Ukraine may hold different positions, but we believe the conflict will soon end quickly, and relations with Russia will be normalized,” Fico said.

He stressed that differing views on some issues should not prevent practical cooperation between states.

Talks with Trump and Energy Independence of Europe

Zelensky also noted that he had briefed Fico on his recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump and on cooperation with the “coalition of the willing.” He added that their discussions included Europe’s broader energy independence. Earlier this week in Beijing, Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and later stated that he intended to share the conclusions of that meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

The most recent Ukrainian attack on the Druzhba pipeline required five days of repair. Oil pumping to Slovakia was halted on August 22 and resumed on August 28. During the downtime, Zelensky quipped that the existence of “Druzhba” depended on Hungary, hinting at the country’s obstructive stance within the EU regarding support for Kyiv.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Putin Sums up Results of His Visit to China
Asia
Putin Sums up Results of His Visit to China
Largest Patriot Missile Deal in History: $9.8 Billion Contract Signed with Lockheed Martin
World
Largest Patriot Missile Deal in History: $9.8 Billion Contract Signed with Lockheed Martin
Russia Fortifies Wrangel Island in Arctic, Just 300 Miles from Alaska
World
Russia Fortifies Wrangel Island in Arctic, Just 300 Miles from Alaska
Popular
US Envoy Steven Witkoff Walks Out of Paris Meeting on Troop Deployment to Ukraine

US special envoy Steven Witkoff left a Paris meeting of the “coalition of the willing” on Ukraine after just 45 minutes, deepening divisions among allies over troop deployments

US Envoy Steven Witkoff Walks Out of Paris Meeting on Troop Deployment to Ukraine
Zelensky in Moscow or Zaluzhny in Kyiv?
Zelensky in Moscow or Zaluzhny in Kyiv?
Russia Fortifies Wrangel Island in Arctic, Just 300 Miles from Alaska
Ukraine Considers 'Korean Scenario' for Conflict Resolution
Russia Becomes USA's Unexpected Food Supplier as Trump Faces Bird Flu Egg Crisis Oleg Artyukov Murder of Russian IT Specialist Vadim Kruglov Shocks Burning Man Community Andrey Mihayloff Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi: What is the secret behind the avalanche of recognitions of the State of Palestine? Amyra El-Khalili
Largest Patriot Missile Deal in History: $9.8 Billion Contract Signed with Lockheed Martin
Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi: What is the secret behind the avalanche of recognitions of the State of Palestine?
India Seeks Additional Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems After Success Against Pakistan
India Seeks Additional Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems After Success Against Pakistan
Last materials
Russia Becomes USA's Unexpected Food Supplier as Trump Faces Bird Flu Egg Crisis
US Media Sees Russia–China Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline as Threat to Western Energy Interests
Zelensky Meets Slovakia's Fico, Pledges to Continue Striking Russian Oil Pipeline
New Chinese ZTZ-201 Silent Tank Resembles Russia’s Armata
Ukraine’s Air Power Boost? MiG-29s in Azerbaijani Colors Cause Discontent in Moscow
Kyiv Dismisses Putin's Invitation for Talks in Moscow: 'This is Not Serious'
Israeli Army Strikes Gaza High-Rise Buildings as Operation Expands
Chinese Doctors Remove 18-Centimeter Live Parasite from Man’s Brain
Trump Administration Refuses to Hand Over 26 Million Condoms and HIV Drugs to Belgium
Not Just Whole Grains: Enriched Refined Products Found to Improve Metabolism
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.