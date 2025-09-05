Zelensky Meets Slovakia's Fico, Pledges to Continue Striking Russian Oil Pipeline

Ukraine is ready to guarantee the energy stability of Slovakia and other partners, agreeing to pursue joint projects with them, but the key principle remains a rejection of Russian energy resources. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, RBC-Ukraine reports.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use Slovakia opposed

After meeting with Zelensky, Robert Fico repeated seven times that Slovakia and Ukraine hold “diametrically opposed views,” particularly on energy. Zelensky stressed that Ukraine would not allow Russian energy resources to transit into Slovakia.

“As for energy, for example, I will not go into details now—that is the task of our ministers of economy and energy. But we truly do have diametrically different points of view. I said that I respect the president’s position, but I also expect respect for our own,” Fico stated.

Ukraine’s Position on Energy and Retaliatory Strikes

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will continue to respond to strikes on its own energy infrastructure with counterattacks on Russian facilities rather than “simply endure in darkness.” His remarks referred to several attacks on Russia’s Druzhba pipeline, which forced the suspension of oil flows to Europe. Slovakia and Hungary both experienced disruptions and appealed to EU leadership to pressure Kyiv, but no response followed.

Fico Calls for End to Conflict and Normalized Ties with Russia

After his meeting with Zelensky, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told Slovak broadcaster TA3 that he believes the conflict in Ukraine will end soon and that relations with Russia will normalize.

“With President Putin, we focused on bilateral cooperation. Yes, on this matter we and Ukraine may hold different positions, but we believe the conflict will soon end quickly, and relations with Russia will be normalized,” Fico said.

He stressed that differing views on some issues should not prevent practical cooperation between states.

Talks with Trump and Energy Independence of Europe

Zelensky also noted that he had briefed Fico on his recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump and on cooperation with the “coalition of the willing.” He added that their discussions included Europe’s broader energy independence. Earlier this week in Beijing, Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and later stated that he intended to share the conclusions of that meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

The most recent Ukrainian attack on the Druzhba pipeline required five days of repair. Oil pumping to Slovakia was halted on August 22 and resumed on August 28. During the downtime, Zelensky quipped that the existence of “Druzhba” depended on Hungary, hinting at the country’s obstructive stance within the EU regarding support for Kyiv.