New Chinese ZTZ-201 Silent Tank Resembles Russia’s Armata

The Chinese next-generation tank ZTZ-201, which bears resemblance to Russia’s Armata, operates much more quietly than conventional diesel-powered machines. The demonstration was highlighted by the Telegram channel Voennyi Obozrevatel (“Military Observer”).

A video from a parade in Beijing showed tanks of the People’s Liberation Army of China passing in formation. The new ZTZ-201 models followed behind upgraded ZTZ-99B units. Compared to the diesel-driven tanks, the ZTZ-201 appeared almost silent, showcasing its technological edge.

It is believed that the ZTZ-201 is equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric power system rated at 1,500 horsepower. This configuration reportedly allows the tank to reach speeds of up to 85 kilometers per hour on highways. The machine is armed with a newly developed 105-millimeter gun and protected by an advanced active defense system, marking a significant step forward in China’s armored forces.