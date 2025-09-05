Ukraine’s Air Power Boost? MiG-29s in Azerbaijani Colors Cause Discontent in Moscow

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, reports have surfaced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may have acquired Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets previously owned by Azerbaijan. If confirmed, analysts warn this development could carry serious consequences for Russia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Srđan Popović, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ MiGovi 29 - Takovo 2020 - 03

Evidence Points to Azerbaijani Jets in Ukraine

On September 4, the American analytical portal The War Zone reported that photographs circulating on social media showed a Ukrainian MiG-29 painted in colors typical of the Azerbaijani Air Force—blue, gray, and violet-gray tones. The aircraft appeared armed with R-27 and R-73 air-to-air missiles, suggesting combat readiness.

While the publication did not rule out the possibility of falsification, it noted that no convincing evidence of forgery has yet been presented. According to TWZ, Azerbaijan purchased around 15 used MiG-29s from Ukraine in 2007, which underwent major overhauls in Lviv from 2017 onward. It remains unclear whether the aircraft were officially transferred back to Kyiv, sold, or returned free of charge.

Expert Assessments and Military Implications

Military expert Yury Knutov suggested Azerbaijan may have agreed to transfer the jets as it looks to modernize its fleet with American F-16s. In such a case, Baku could claim it merely returned Ukraine’s own aircraft. He estimated that two or three MiG-29s may have been delivered, potentially transported via Turkey with wings removed and shipped in containers.

Knutov warned that strengthening Ukraine’s air power would complicate Russian advances. Of particular concern are new aerial bombs with universal guidance modules, capable of striking targets up to 60 kilometers away—munitions that MiG-29s could carry. “A key task now is to identify and destroy the bases of Ukrainian aircraft, whether MiG-29, F-16, or Mirage 2000-5. Intelligence will play a decisive role,” he emphasized.

Political Response and Background on MiG Deal

Commenting on the situation, State Duma Defense Committee member Andrey Kolesnik told Lenta.ru that Moscow intends to investigate how Azerbaijani fighters could have ended up in Ukraine.

“The planes could have arrived by any route. Different logistical chains exist. I believe diplomats must get to the bottom of this story,” he said.

According to estimates from honored Russian pilot Vladimir Popov, Ukraine had around 18–25 MiG-29s and a limited number of Su-27s as of late August, with some requiring repair. Kyiv, however, is capable of restoring aircraft independently or with Western assistance.

The MiG-29 deal between Kyiv and Baku dates back to November 2005, when Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry purchased 12 overhauled MiG-29s and two MiG-29UB trainers for over $55 million from Ukraine’s “Ukrspetsexport.” Deliveries took place in 2006–2007, though one trainer crashed in 2008, killing both pilots. Additional aircraft and equipment, including new R-27 missiles, were later acquired. At least three jets underwent repairs in Lviv in 2018.

Ukraine’s 'Smart Bomb' Developments

Further concern has been raised by Ukraine’s development of its own versions of Russian precision-guided bombs. According to TWZ, Ukrainian engineers have created 500-kilogram glide munitions with folding wings and an estimated range of 60 kilometers, slightly less than Russia’s 74-kilometer models.